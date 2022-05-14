North Korea reports 21 new deaths as it battles 'explosive' COVID-19 outbreak

North Korea on Saturday reported 21 additional deaths from 'fever', two days after the country announced its first-ever cases of COVID-19 and ordered nationwide lockdowns.





State media said 174,440 new fever cases were discovered on Friday alone and that 21 people had died, as it moved into "maximum emergency quarantine system" in a bid to slow the spread of disease through its unvaccinated population.





"On May 13, 174,440 new cases of fever were reported nationwide, 81,430 recovered, and 21 died," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.





The KCNA report did not specify whether the victims were positive for COVID-19, but experts say the country lacks mass testing capacity.





"The total number of sick people nationwide was 524,440, of which 234,630 were fully recovered, 288,810 were receiving treatment, and the number of deaths so far is 27," it added.





Earlier on Friday, authorities said fever was spreading "explosively" nationwide and tens of thousands of people were being isolated after falling sick.





"A fever whose cause couldn't be identified explosively spread nationwide from late April," the KCNA report said.



North Korea has been under a rigid coronavirus blockade since the start of the pandemic in 2020, but with massive Omicron outbreaks in all neighbouring countries, experts said it was only a matter of time before COVID-19 snuck in.





North Korea held its second Politburo meeting this week, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, who said the outbreak was causing "great turmoil" in the country, the KCNA reported.





On Thursday, the country confirmed that people sick with fever in the capital Pyongyang had tested positive for Omicron, including one person who had died.





It was the North's first official confirmation of COVID-19 cases and marked the failure of a two-year-long coronavirus blockade maintained at great economic cost since the start of the pandemic.





State media said that the deaths were "due to negligence, including drug overdose, due to lack of knowledge of scientific treatment methods."





The meeting of the country's top leader discussed "promptly distributing emergency drugs" and introducing "scientific treatment tactics and treatment methods for different patients, including those with special constitutions," the KCNA reported.





Mr Kim said he had "faith that we can overcome this malicious infectious disease within the shortest period possible," the report added.



With its 25 million people unvaccinated, North Korea's crumbling health infrastructure -- one of the worst in the world -- would struggle to deal with a major outbreak, experts say.





'Major chaos'





It is likely the nationwide outbreak is linked to a huge military parade held in Pyongyang on 25 April, said Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute.





North Korea was likely to see "major chaos" due to the spread of Omicron, he added, given the country is reporting nearly 20,000 cases a day.





"If the death toll from Omicron spikes, Pyongyang may have to ask for China's support," he said.





Beijing, Pyongyang's sole major ally and benefactor, said on Thursday it was ready to assist North Korea.





In South Korea, President Yoon Suk-yeol's new administration offered to send vaccines to the North - but admitted it had not yet discussed this with Pyongyang.





Mr Kim said on Friday the outbreak "shows that there is a vulnerable point in the epidemic prevention system" and called for more lockdowns.





He "said that it is the top priority to block the virus' spread by actively locking down areas and isolating and treating persons with fever in a responsible manner", the KCNA reported.



Analysts said China's experience with Omicron indicated lockdowns might not be successful, but with no antiviral treatment or vaccines, North Korea has few other options.





The country has announced lockdowns nationwide, and Kim said they would be following the Chinese model of virus prevention.



"We should take lessons from the experiences and fruitful achievements in preventing virus of the China's Communist Party and its people," he said.





China, the world's only major economy to still maintain a zero-COVID-19 policy, is itself battling multiple Omicron outbreaks - with some major cities, including financial hub Shanghai, under stay-at-home orders.





North Korea has previously turned down offers of COVID-19 vaccines from China, as well as from the World Health Organization's Covax scheme.



