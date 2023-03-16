Australia

'Not correct': Anthony Albanese rejects Paul Keating's claim that France offered better subs deal

The current Labor Prime Minister has hit back at a former PM's criticism.

Two men in suits smile and shake hands.

Anthony Albanese has denied Paul Keating's claim that the French offered better terms for nuclear-powered submarines. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

KEY POINTS:
  • Former prime minister Paul Keating claimed France had offered improved terms on scrapped submarine deal.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has denied the claim.
  • Australia angered France by ripping up submarine deal in favour of AUKUS.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has flatly denied his predecessor Paul Keating's claim that France has offered better terms on its scrapped submarine deal.

Mr Albanese this week unveiled the first step of the AUKUS agreement with the US and UK
, a potentially $368 billion deal for Australia to purchase UK-designed submarines and host American and British vessels in the interim.

The AUKUS pact ripped up a pre-existing deal with French manufacturer Naval Group, leading
French President Emmanuel Macron to publicly label former prime minister Scott Morrison a liar
.

But during a blistering attack on AUKUS on Wednesday
, former prime minister Paul Keating claimed Paris had returned with an updated offer to build nuclear-powered submarines within a shorter time frame.
A submarine partially submerged.
An artist's impression of what the AUKUS-class submarine will look like. Credit: Supplied by Defence.
"I'll tell you something else, which I don't think that the media knows, but I know. The French government have offered the Australian government a new deal on the submarines," he told the National Press Club.

"That would be the new French nuclear submarine, the newest one in the world - 5 per cent only enriched uranium, not 95 per cent weapons-grade. [The] delivery [has a] firm date: 2034, [with] fixed prices. No response have the French had to that."
READ MORE

What do we know about AUKUS?

Mr Albanese bluntly rejected the claim on Thursday morning.

"That's not correct," he told 3AW.

The AUKUS deal will see nuclear-powered submarines developed in Australia by the 2040s, roughly a decade after Mr Keating claimed the French submarines would have been seaworthy.

Australia will also be forced to dispose of high-level nuclear waste on home soil
, at a Defence site yet to be revealed. Australia currently has no high-grade nuclear waste disposal sites.
A graphic illustration of a the AUKUS Deal totalling $58 billion in 10 years, and $45 billion for Job Seeker and the Parenting Payment
A $75 per week increase to the JobSeeker and Parenting Payments would cost $10 billion less over ten years. Source: SBS News
The former Coalition government's negotiations to form AUKUS, announced in September 2021, were highly secretive, with France claiming it was blindsided by the announcement.

Asked whether he thought he had been lied to by Mr Morrison, Mr Macron responded: "I don't think, I know".
In October 2021, US President Joe Biden conceded the announcement had been handled "clumsily", but appeared to claim he believed Australia had kept France in the loop.

"I was under the impression certain things had happened that hadn't happened," he said.

The Australian taxpayer will still spend up to $5.5 billion on the defunct Naval Group deal, including more than $800 million in compensation for tearing it up.
3 min read
Published 16 March 2023 at 12:23pm
By Finn McHugh
Source: SBS News

