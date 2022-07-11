'Not my name': Sir Mo Farah says he was brought to the United Kingdom illegally as a child

Olympic distance runner Sir Mo Farah has revealed he was trafficked to the United Kingdom from Somaliland as a child.





Sir Mo, Britain's most successful track athlete, made the revelation in a new documentary by the BBC and Red Bull Studios.





He had previously said he came to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents, but has now told the BBC he was born Hussein Abdi Kahin in Somaliland.





“Most people know me as Mo Farah, but that's not my name … that’s not the reality," he said.





“Despite what I said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK."



Sir Mo won two golds at the London 2012 Olympics

Who is Sir Mo Farah?

Sir Mo is Britain's most successful track athlete, and was unbeaten in the 5000 and 10,000 metres at big events between 2012 and 2016.





He has won four Olympic titles and six World titles, including back-to-back doubles at the 2012 and 2016 Games as well as the 2013 and 2015 world championships.





He was knighted in 2017.



Sir Mohamed Farah grew up to become a star athlete after being illegally brought to the United Kingdom as a child. Credit: Getty In a clip from the documentary, Sir Mo said he was four years old when his father was killed in a civil war, resulting in the family being "torn apart".





"I was separated from my mother and I was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child, called Mohamed Farah," he said.





In the documentary, Sir Mo said when he was nine years old, he was flown to the United Kingdom by a woman he had never met and to which he was not related.



I had no idea there was so many people who are going through exactly the same thing that I did

After arriving in the United Kingdom, the BBC reported he then had to do housework and childcare "if I wanted food in my mouth".





He says the woman told him: "If you ever wanna see your family again, don't say anything."





Eventually, he enrolled in school and later applied for British citizenship with the assistance of a teacher. He was recognised as a British citizen in 2000.



'What really saved me ... was that I could run'

"I know I’ve taken someone else’s place and I do wonder, what is Mohamed doing now?"





Sir Mo told the BBC he wanted to tell his story to challenge public perceptions of trafficking and slavery.





"I had no idea there was so many people who are going through exactly the same thing that I did. It just shows how lucky I was," he said.





"What really saved me, what made me different, was that I could run."



Sir Mo, a father of four, said his children also motivated him to share his past.





"Family means everything to me and, you know, as a parent, you always teach your kids to be honest, but I feel like I've always had that private thing where I could never be me and tell what's really happened," he said.





"That's the main reason in telling my story because I want to feel normal and ... don't feel like you're holding on to something."



