NSW inquiry into John Barilaro's $500,000-a-year New York role to begin today

The appointment of former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro to a lucrative trade job in New York will be scrutinised by a parliamentary inquiry.





The upper house committee will examine the recruitment process on Wednesday and question Amy Brown, the Secretary of the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade who is also CEO of Investment NSW.





Ms Brown, who reported to Mr Barilaro when he was NSW trade minister, will be asked about why the services of a private recruitment company were terminated before Mr Barilaro was appointed to the plumb job.



Advertisement

The government has faced criticism over his appointment to the $500,000-a-year role as Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner amid concerns over whether due process was followed.





Last week, Premier Dominic Perrottet announced a separate review into the recruitment to be led by former Public Service Commissioner Graeme Head.





On Monday, Mr Perrottet said it would be inappropriate for him to give a "running commentary" on Mr Barilaro's appointment.





The premier says he will not comment on the matter while the independent review, overseen by DPC secretary Michael Coutts-Trotter and conducted by former senior bureaucrat Graeme Head, was underway.





"It's not appropriate in terms of following process for anyone in the government to make a running commentary," Mr Perrottet told reporters on Tuesday.



"We've set up an independent process, please respect that process. Allow that independent review to take place. I will receive the report and I will make that public. I've committed to doing that."





The advice from the DPC was that he was "unable to intervene in the process", he said.





"The report that I expect to receive in the coming weeks I will take on board, I will look at the recommendations, and any action that needs to be taken I will."





Earlier, the premier said it was not his understanding that Mr Barilaro would "walk away" from the job, which was created by the former NSW Nationals' leader when he was trade minister.





The upper house last week passed a motion calling on the government to stop Mr Barilaro from taking up the job until the committee reports back.





The government announced Mr Barilaro's appointment earlier this month, saying he had got the job after a global talent search by a recruitment firm.





Since then, leaked emails have reportedly revealed senior Investment NSW bureaucrat Jenny West was poised last year to be named as the successful candidate.



