Australia

Breaking

NSW to withdraw COVID-19 fines worth millions of dollars after landmark decision by Supreme Court

Millions of dollars worth of fines issued for breaching COVID-19 restrictions are being scrapped - following a landmark decision by the NSW Supreme Court.

NSW CORONAVIRUS COVID19

NSW Police and Defence Force members on a compliance patrol at Campsie in Sydney, on Thursday, 19 August 2021. A NSW Supreme Court judge says she accepts the COVID-19 restriction fines were not valid. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT

Millions of dollars worth of fines issued in NSW for breaching COVID-19 restrictions have been withdrawn by the state's revenue agency.

NSW Revenue said 33,121 fines would be withdrawn following a landmark decision in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A total number of 62,138 COVID-19-related fines were issued.
READ MORE

Victoria has issued the most fines for lockdown breaches, while the ACT hasn't fined anyone

Refunds will also be given to those that have already paid the fines, which total millions of dollars.

The announcement came roughly an hour after Justice Dina Yehia told a NSW Supreme Court hearing in Sydney she would order refunds be given for two fines issued during 2021 public health lockdowns.

Justice Yehia said she accepted the evidence given on Tuesday that the fines were not valid because they did not include a description of the offences.
READ MORE

Victorians slugged more than $10 million in coronavirus fines

Katherine Richardson SC, who appeared for the plaintiffs, called for an immediate refund of the value of the fines.

"It's accepted that the two penalties don't contain a description about the substance of the offence. We were in furious agreement over that," Ms Richardson told the court.

"It's only at the eleventh hour the Crown has finally accepted that these were invalid."

The case was launched by the Redfern Legal Centre on behalf of three men - Brenden Beame, Teal Els and Rohan Pank.
READ MORE

Millions of dollars in fines for breaching Australia's COVID rules haven't been paid

According to Revenue NSW statistics, more than 62,000 fines have been issued for COVID-related offences since the start of the pandemic.

The remaining 29,017 COVID-19 fines would still need to be paid if they were not already resolved, Revenue NSW said in a statement.

Justice Yehia said she would order refunds for the other men's fines but likely wouldn't publish reasons for her decision until next year.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Follow the latest from SBS News at 
www.sbs.com.au/news
, or on the SBS News app available on 
iOS
 or 
Android
.
Share
2 min read
Published 29 November 2022 at 2:34pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

10 things you probably don’t know about Qatar

World

Face mask summer? What Australia's new COVID wave means

COVID-19

This is when you’ll likely be able to get your fifth COVID jab in Australia

Australia

The Commonwealth Seniors Healthcare Card is changing. Here's what you need to know

Australia

Jack ran to catch his flight home. His parents wish he hadn't

World

The sale of paracetamol could soon be restricted. This is 'scaring' chronic pain sufferers

Australia

Oh, duck!: Man trying to bring six kilos of meat into Australia has visa axed

Australia

Will COVID and La Niña ruin your Christmas? Here's what's in store for each state

Australia