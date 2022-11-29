NSW to withdraw COVID-19 fines worth millions of dollars after landmark decision by Supreme Court

Millions of dollars worth of fines issued in NSW for breaching COVID-19 restrictions have been withdrawn by the state's revenue agency.





NSW Revenue said 33,121 fines would be withdrawn following a landmark decision in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.





A total number of 62,138 COVID-19-related fines were issued.



Refunds will also be given to those that have already paid the fines, which total millions of dollars.





The announcement came roughly an hour after Justice Dina Yehia told a NSW Supreme Court hearing in Sydney she would order refunds be given for two fines issued during 2021 public health lockdowns.





Justice Yehia said she accepted the evidence given on Tuesday that the fines were not valid because they did not include a description of the offences.



Katherine Richardson SC, who appeared for the plaintiffs, called for an immediate refund of the value of the fines.





"It's accepted that the two penalties don't contain a description about the substance of the offence. We were in furious agreement over that," Ms Richardson told the court.





"It's only at the eleventh hour the Crown has finally accepted that these were invalid."





The case was launched by the Redfern Legal Centre on behalf of three men - Brenden Beame, Teal Els and Rohan Pank.



According to Revenue NSW statistics, more than 62,000 fines have been issued for COVID-related offences since the start of the pandemic.





The remaining 29,017 COVID-19 fines would still need to be paid if they were not already resolved, Revenue NSW said in a statement.





Justice Yehia said she would order refunds for the other men's fines but likely wouldn't publish reasons for her decision until next year.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



