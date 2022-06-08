One dead, at least 30 injured after man drives car into Berlin crowd

A car has driven into a crowd on a street in western Berlin, killing one person, according to Germany's Bild newspaper.





The Berlin fire department said around 30 people were injured in Wednesday's incident.





Berlin police said officers had detained a man believed responsible.





"A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act," police said, adding that he was being held at the scene.



The incident took place on Rankestrasse near the main shopping district's Breitscheidplatz, the scene of Berlin's 2016 Christmas market attack in which 11 people were killed.





Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then ploughed the vehicle into the crowd.



