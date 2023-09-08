One dead, four injured as car hits pedestrians in Melbourne CBD

One person is believed to have died and four others have been injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Melbourne's CBD.





The car struck several people before colliding with two vehicles near Russell and Bourke Street about 6pm on Friday, police said.





The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.





Online footage shows the driver being led away by police and at least three badly damaged cars at an intersection.





Paramedics have assessed five people, including one who is understood to have died.





Another person was rushed to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious condition.





Two others have been taken to the Alfred Hospital in a stable condition, and another person transferred to St Vincent's Hospital is believed to be in a stable condition.





"There is no ongoing threat to the community," police said.





The streets of Melbourne were packed on Friday night ahead of Carlton's blockbuster AFL clash against Sydney at the MCG.





Many people were seen standing around the crash scene in apparent shock.





Six people were killed and dozens more injured after James Gargasoulas drove into a busy Bourke Street Mall in January 2017.





Bourke Street from Swanston Street through to Exhibition Street has been closed and people have been urged to avoid the area.



