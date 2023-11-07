Optus says some services are 'gradually being restored' following national network outage

Optus has confirmed some of its mobile and fixed line services are "gradually being restored" following a national network outage.





The network dropped out about 4am on Wednesday, with more than 10 million customers unable to connect to the internet or make or receive calls for several hours.





Optus said on Wednesday afternoon that it may take a few hours for all services to recover.





"Different services may restore at different sites over that time," the telco said in a post on X.





"We reiterate our apology to customers for the nationwide service outage that has occurred this morning.





"We will continue to provide updates as we have information available."





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



