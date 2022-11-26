World

Outnumbered: What it's like to be a Socceroos supporter at 'do-or-die' clash with Tunisia

It's a high-stakes match for the Socceroos, who will need a win or draw against Tunisia if they want a chance of advancing in the tournament.

Socceroos supporters Benny Jones and Marc Millard.

Benny Jones (bottom right) and his friend Marc Millard are cheering on the Socceroos as they face off against Tunisia at the World Cup in Qatar. Mr Jones said Tunisian supporters outnumber those for Australia's team "20 to 1". Source: Supplied / Benny Jones

Highlights
  • The Socceroos must win or draw against Tunisia to retain a chance of advancing in the tournament.
  • This will be the first time Australia and Tunisia have met at a World Cup.
  • The atmosphere is tense with supporters of each side hoping for a win for their team.
Australia won't just be going up against the Tunisia's football players, but also their fans.

It's estimated tens of thousands have turned out to cheer on Tunisia's squad at Qatar's Al Janoub Stadium, compared with just a few thousand Socceroos fans.

Benny Jones and his friend Marc Millard are among those cheering on Australia's team as they face off with Tunisia in what Socceroos captain Mat Ryan has labelled a "do-or-die" clash.
The Socceroos must win or draw against Tunisia at Qatar's Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday to retain a chance of advancing from a
World Cup
group for the just the second time.

The Tunisians, who drew their opener against Denmark and are ranked 30th in the world, eight spots higher than Australia, have never progressed from the group in five previous cup campaigns.
Mr Jones told SBS News Tunisia's fans outnumbered Socceroos supporters "20 to 1" and that they were all "very friendly".

"Hopefully a good result for our boys might dampen their energy! They [Tunisia's supporters] bring amazing support and noise!," he said.

"We will try match them, but active/vocal support not our strong suit really."
Tunisia's fans were a noisy presence in their side's opening game, cheering their country, as they surprised many by holding Denmark to a nil-all draw.

"They make a lot of noise, but that won’t affect us at all. You know, it’s about going out there and getting our job done and looking to nullify what Tunisia have," Socceroo's coach Graham Arnold told reporters early on Saturday.
The Socceroos made just one change to their starting line-up for the pivotal World Cup clash against Tunisia.

Fran Karacic replaces injured right-back Nathaniel Atkinson, who has been ruled out of the Al Janoub Stadium fixture with an ankle problem.
Arnold has otherwise kept faith in his starting line-up, which lost 4-1 loss to France in their tournament opener.

This will be the first time Australia and Tunisia have met at a World Cup - the past two encounters were an Australian 3-0 win in a 1997 friendly in Tunis, and a 2-nil loss at the 2005 Confederations Cup game in Germany.

