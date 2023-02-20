Panic as fresh quake hits Türkiye-Syria border two weeks after deadly disaster

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has struck southern Türkiye near the Syrian border, setting off panic and further damaging buildings two weeks after the country's worst earthquake in modern history left tens of thousands dead.





Two Reuters reporters said the tremors late on Monday were strong and lasting, damaging buildings and leaving dust in the night air in central Antakya city, where it was centred.





Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas told HaberTurk broadcaster that he had received reports about some people stuck under rubble after the latest quake.





Vice President Fuat Oktay said at least eight people were injured.



The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a shallow depth of two kilometres.





Police patrolled Antakya while ambulances rushed to the quake-hit area near the city centre. Two people fainted, while others filled the streets around the central park making emergency calls on mobile phones.



Reuters saw Turkish rescue teams running around on foot after the latest quake to check on residents, most of whom were living in temporary tents after the tremors two weeks ago.





Muna Al Omar, a resident, said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the earthquake hit.





"I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet," she said, crying as she held her seven-year-old son in her arms.





"Is there going to be another aftershock?" she asked.





Hours earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Turkey that Washington would help "for as long as it takes" as rescue operations in the wake of the deadly earthquakes two weeks ago were winding down, and focus turned to towards urgent shelter and reconstruction work.





President Tayyip Erdogan said construction work on nearly 200,000 apartments in 11 earthquake-hit provinces of Turkey would begin next month.



The two larger earthquakes that hit on 6 February, which also rocked neighbouring Syria, left more than a million homeless and killed far more than the latest official tally of 46,000 people in both countries.





Smaller tremors have jolted the region in the last two weeks but the Monday quake was the strongest since 6 February.





"It was very strong. It jolted us out of our places," said Burhan Abdelrahman, who was walking out of his tent in a camp in Antakya city centre when the earthquake struck.





"I called relatives in Syria, Adana, Mersin, Izmir, everywhere, to check on them."





Türkiye's disaster agency AFAD urged residents to stay away from the Mediterranean coast over a possible 50-centimetre rise in waters due to the quake.



