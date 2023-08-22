Australia

'What's your PayID?' How to avoid this scam when selling stuff online

The PayID scam is a popular example of fraudsters trying to gain money through payment methods, with Australians losing more than $260,000 through this specific approach in 2022.

A young man holding a phone and looking at it.

More than $45 million was reported lost through fraudulent buying and selling schemes in 2022. Source: AAP / Jaap Arriens/PA/Alamy

You’ve done it. You’ve finally bought that new sofa you wanted so much. The old one is still perfectly good to sit on, so you jump online to try and get a little bit of cash for it.

Every day, thousands of Australians list their unwanted things on
online trading sites such as Facebook Marketplace
and Gumtree. It’s a fast and convenient option, not to mention it helps us to divert goods from landfill.

Unfortunately, scammers constantly target unsuspecting buyers and sellers. More than $45 million was reported lost through fraudulent buying and selling schemes in 2022.
Scam complaints have soared. Here's what to look out for

The popularity of online marketplaces has made them a fertile ground for fraudsters. There have been recent reports of offenders using these platforms to physically attack those selling goods.

However, it is more likely scammers will try to gain money through payment methods. The PayID scam is a popular example of this, with Australians losing more than $260,000 through this specific approach in 2022.

What is PayID?

PayID is a legitimate form of electronic payment introduced in Australia in 2018 to overcome incorrect payments as well as reduce fraud – by showing the recipient’s name to the person making the transaction. It aims to simplify the transfer of money. Importantly, PayID reduces the need to remember bank account and BSB numbers, and overcomes the issue when these are entered incorrectly.

To set up a PayID, consumers can use their phone number, email address or ABN as a form of identification. The bank will verify the person owns this information, and then link the person’s bank account to this unique identifier.
To transfer money using PayID, most online banking systems will ask for the PayID of the recipient. By simply typing in the phone number, email address or ABN, it will show the name of the intended recipient. If it is correct, the customer can authorise payment to be made. If the name shown is incorrect, the customer can easily cancel the transaction.

How does the PayID scam work?

If you’re advertising an item online, a scammer will make contact to purchase the item. They usually will not question the price, and they are unlikely to even want to view the item. In many cases, they will say a family member or friend will collect it from you.

The offender will then urge you to accept payment through PayID. Once you’ve shared your PayID (usually phone number or email address) and the scammer has this information, a few things may happen.
Examples of PayID scam messages received via Facebook Marketplace.
The popularity of online marketplaces has made them a fertile ground for fraudsters. Credit: The Conversation
The offender will say they have made the payment, but it cannot be processed because you don’t have a suitable PayID account. You will be told you either need to “upgrade” the account and/or make an additional payment to release the funds.

The offender will then say they have paid the extra amount required and ask you to reimburse the additional funds they have spent. If you do transfer any money, it will go straight to the scammer and be lost.

As part of this, offenders will create text messages and emails that appear to be from PayID, confirming payments or advising of problems. Scarily, such messages may even appear in an existing SMS thread with your bank. You may think they are genuine, but they are fake, designed to deceive you into transferring money to the offender.

How do I avoid a PayID scam?

There are several warning signs to look out for when selling goods online:
  • PayID is a free service. There are no costs associated with using it, and therefore no fees will ever need to be paid
  • PayID is administered through individual banks. PayID will never communicate directly with customers through texts, emails, or phone calls. Any correspondence which says it is “from PayID” is fake
  • a genuine buyer will usually inspect and collect any goods. A buyer who says they will send a family member or friend to collect the item is a red flag, especially if they are unwilling to pay in cash.
Should banks pay you out if you get scammed? In this country they have to

What to do if you have been scammed?

If you think you have been a victim of a PayID scam, you should contact your bank or financial institution immediately. The quicker you can do this, the better.

You can report any financial losses to
ReportCyber
, an online police reporting portal for cyber incidents.

You can also
report the incident to Scamwatch
to assist with education and awareness activities.
Australians are losing millions in a 'scamdemic'. This specialist squad could fix that

If you have had any of your personal information compromised, you can
access support from IDCARE
.

In 2023 so far, Australians have reported more than $32 million lost to buying and selling schemes, including the PayID scam. Stay vigilant when buying or selling goods online, and
consult the Scamwatch website
for details on other types of scams.

5 min read
Published 23 August 2023 9:45am
Updated 35m ago 10:32am
By Cassandra Cross
Source: SBS News

