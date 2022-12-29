Sport

Pele, Brazilian football legend and three-time World Cup winner, dies aged 82

Pele, who is considered by many to be the greatest-ever footballer, was the only player in history to win three World Cups, with the first win when he was a teenager.

(FILE) SOCCER OBIT PELE

Brazilian football legend Pele, whose proper name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 28 December 2022 at age 82. Source: AAP / EPA

Key Points
  • Pele was undergoing treatment at Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo.
  • Pele's daughter announced his passing on social media.
  • In a glorious 21-year career, he scored 1,283 goals.
Pele, the legendary Brazilian football player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died on Thursday at the age of 82.

Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele was undergoing treatment, said he died at 3:27pm, "due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition."

The death of the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player was confirmed on his Instagram account.
"Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today," it read, adding he had "enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love."

Pele had been undergoing chemotherapy since he had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021.

He also had difficulty walking unaided since an unsuccessful hip operation in 2012. In February 2020, on the eve of the coronavirus pandemic, his son Edinho said Pele's ailing physical state had left him depressed.

Pele, whose given name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, joined Santos in 1956 and turned the small coastal club into one of the most famous names in football.
Pele stands next to Maradona
Brazilian soccer legend Pele (left) and Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona in Zurich, Switzerland, on 10 June 1987. Source: AAP / STR/EPA
In addition to a host of regional and national titles, he won two Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, and two Intercontinental Cups, the annual tournament held between the best teams in Europe and South America.

He took home three World Cup winner's medals, the first time as a 17-year-old in Sweden in 1958, the second in Chile four years later - even though he missed most of the tournament through injury - and the third in Mexico in 1970, when he led what is considered to be one of the greatest sides ever to play the game.

He retired from Santos in 1974 but a year later made a surprise comeback by signing a lucrative deal to join the New York Cosmos in the then-nascent North American Soccer League.
In a glorious 21-year career, he scored 1,283 goals.

Pele, though, transcended football, like no player before or since, and he became one of the first global icons of the 20th century.

With his winning smile and an aw-shucks humility that charmed legions of fans, he was better known than many Hollywood stars, popes or presidents – many if not most of whom he met during a six-decade-long career as player and corporate pitchman.

He credited his one-of-a-kind mix of talent, creative genius and technical skill to a youth spent playing pick-up games in small-town Brazil, often using grapefruit or wadded-up rags because his family could not afford a real ball.
Pele was named "Athlete of the Century" by the International Olympic Committee, co-"Football Player of the Century" by world soccer body FIFA, and a "national treasure" by Brazil's government.

His celebrity was often overwhelming. Grown adults broke down crying in his presence with regularity. As a player, souvenir-seeking fans often rushed the field following games and tore off his shorts, socks and even underwear.

His house in Brazil was less than a mile from a beach, but he didn't go there for some two decades because of fear of crowds.
Pele File Photo
Pele, in a dancing mood, during a news conference in the trophy room at the new Manchester United Football Club Museum. Source: AAP / Owen Humphreys
Yet even in unguarded moments among friends, he rarely complained. He believed that his talent was a divine gift, and he spoke movingly about how soccer allowed him to travel the world, bring cheer to cancer patients and survivors of wars and famine, and provide for a family that, growing up, often did not know the source of their next meal.

"God gave me this ability for one reason: To make people happy," he said during a 2013 interview with Reuters. "No matter what I did, I tried not to forget that."
Published 30 December 2022 at 6:23am
Source: Reuters

