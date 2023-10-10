Penny Wong names Sydney woman as Australia's first victim of Israel-Hamas conflict

Key Points Penny Wong has confirmed a Sydney woman has been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Authorities are working round the clock to bring all Australians home safely, Wong said.

The violence has claimed more than 1,800 lives.

The federal government has offered its condolences to the family of a Sydney-born woman who has died amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, as it considers putting on rescue flights.





Grandmother Galit Carbone, 66, was killed at the Be'eri kibbutz, kilometres from the Gaza Strip, News Corp reports, after militant group Hamas launched deadly land and air attacks on Israel's southern border on Saturday.



Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed Carbone's death on Wednesday morning and conveyed her deepest condolences to her family and their loved ones.





"The Australian Government has received confirmation of the tragic death of Galit Carbone, an Australian citizen murdered in the attacks on Israel by terrorist group Hamas," Wong said in a statement on Wednesday.





"The loss of life from these attacks has been devastating and unacceptable. Australia has called for the attacks to stop and for the immediate and unconditional release of all those taken hostage.



"Our thoughts are with all those killed and injured in these attacks and all others affected. Australia continues to urge the protection of civilian lives at all times."





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the news was "heartbreaking".





"What's happened here is a senseless act of violence ... and the Australian government condemns it in the strongest possible terms."



Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said "we are looking at all options at the moment" amid calls for repatriation flights. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas The violence, which has claimed more than 1,800 lives, prompted international declarations of support and public demonstrations for both Israelis and Palestinians and appeals for an end to the fighting and protection of civilians.





The significant escalation is the latest in a long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel.



Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006.





Hamas’s stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.



Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group.





The UN though did not condemn Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation, due to insufficient support from member states to do so during a 2018 vote.



Australians feel 'stranded' as Wong works on repatriation flights

Wong is leading efforts by the government to help the estimated 10,000 Australian residents or travellers in Israel who want to leave.





"This is one of the most important priorities for us coming out of what's occurred in the previous days," O'Neil said.





Asked if rescue flights were being considered, O'Neil said "we are looking at all options at the moment and we'll do whatever is necessary ... That is something that Minister Wong is looking at at the moment."





On Tuesday night Wong encouraged Australians overseas to leave if they could find a viable option, as the government worked to create a safe route home.



Authorities have been working around the clock to ascertain the safety of roughly 10,000 Australians living in the Middle East.





But Australians in Israel have expressed frustration at the government for not offering a safe pathway home.





Keanu Vincente told ABC TV he felt stranded. "Especially when I'm seeing constant other repatriation flights coming from other countries," he said.





"So it would feel a lot safer and a lot more guaranteed to have the Australian government doing those flights for all of the Australians here."





Asher Lilley, who is stranded in Tel Aviv with her sister, says the situation is terrifying. The pair have a commercial flight booked but are worried about cancellations.



Australians are trying to flee Israel after rocket fire from Gaza destroyed buildings. Source: AP / Ohad Zwigenberg "Every single day more and more flights are getting cancelled and all we can do is just hope that we are actually going to be able to get out," she told Nine's Today program.





She said she was told by the Australian embassy "we hope it works out" when she made contact and told them she had a commercial flight booked.





"(It was) as if we just missed a flight whereas we're stuck in a literal war zone," she said.



"The communication has been shocking and it's just not good enough ... what's the point of having an embassy if they're not doing their job?



