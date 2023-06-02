World

'People dying around me': More than 200 killed and hundreds injured in India train collision

A collision between two passenger trains in India's Odisha state has left more than 200 people dead and hundreds injured, with the toll expected to rise further, officials say.

India Train Derailment

Rescuers examine the mangled wreck of one of the trains in a collision to find survivors. Source: AAP / AP

Key Points
  • Two trains collided in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.
  • The death toll is expected to increase.
  • Rescue teams have been mobilised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.
The toll continues to rise from India's deadliest rail accident in over a decade, with at least 207 people killed and 900 injured in the eastern state of Odisha.

The Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai, collided with another passenger train, the Howrah Superfast Express, railway officials said on Friday evening.

Images broadcast on local stations showed smashed train compartments torn open with blood-stained holes of twisted metal, and scores of passengers lying beside the tracks near Balasore, about 200 kilometres from the state capital Bhubaneswar.
India Train Derailment
People inspect the site of passenger trains that derailed in the Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, on Friday, 2 June 2023. Source: AAP / AP
Sudhanshu Sarangi, the director general of the fire department in Odisha, confirmed that 207 bodies had been recovered so far.

"A very sad incident and the prognosis is not good," he said.

The death toll is expected to increase, state Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said in a tweet.
Hundreds of young people lined up outside a government hospital in Odisha's Soro to donate blood.

"I was there at the site and I can see blood, broken limbs and people dying around me," an eyewitness said.

One survivor told local TV news reporters that he had sleeping when the accident happened, and woke to find himself trapped under around a dozen fellow passengers, before somehow crawling out of the carriage with only injuries to his neck and arm.
Another TV station showed graphic images of a train car toppled to one side of the track, as residents tried to pull victims to safety.

The Howrah Superfast Express derailed and became entangled with the Coromandel Express, South Eastern Railway authorities said in a statement.

Odisha state's chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed that "about 850 injured people have been sent to hospitals", with rescue work ongoing.
READ MORE

'Call me when you get there': The rallying cry of angry protests in Greece

"Our top priority now is rescuing (the passengers) and providing health support to the injured," he said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said authorities' priority was "removing the living to the hospitals, that's our first concern, to look after the living".

Rescue operations were underway at the site and "all possible assistance" is being given to those affected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.
Rescue teams have been mobilised from Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Kolkata in West Bengal, federal Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a tweet.

The National Disaster Response Force, state government teams and the air force had also mobilised to respond to the incident, he added.
Share
3 min read
Published 3 June 2023 7:51am
Updated 25m ago 9:35am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

An illustration featuring piles of coins and a search bar reading 'check your balance'

How much super do you have compared to other people your age?

Australia

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia

A collage featuring bamboo trees and icons many associate with a product being environmentally friendly and fabric with a tag that says '96% viscose.'

Have we had the bamboo pulled over our eyes when it comes to this 'natural' fibre?

Tuberculosis

'A ticking bomb': This illness is now killing more people than COVID-19 or AIDS

World

A man and a woman seated on a bench inside an airport.

Why it will soon cost you more to leave Australia

Australia

Cricketers Ashleigh Gardner and Usman Khawaja next to each other.

Cricket Australia defends 26 January scheduling after Gardner, Khawaja pushback

Australia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clasp hands in greeting at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 23 May 2023.

Australia and India have signed a new migration deal. Here's what we know

Immigration