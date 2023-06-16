Peter Dutton calls for David Van to resign, Lidia Thorpe criticises 'racist' response

KEY POINTS: Peter Dutton calls for David Van's resignation.

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe said she felt "demonised" after alleging David Van assaulted her.

Senator David Van has denied the allegations.

This story contains allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.





Opposition leader Peter Dutton has called for Senator David Van to quit parliament, less than 24 hours after expelling him from the Liberal party room over multiple sexual harassment allegations.





Independent senator Lidia Thorpe said her allegation against Senator Van was only taken seriously once his white former colleague levelled similar claims.





On Thursday evening, former Liberal senator Amanda Stoker joined Senator Thorpe in claiming Senator Van had inappropriately touched her in 2020 while she was a member of parliament.



Opposition leader Peter Dutton arrives to speak during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch In a statement on Friday, Senator Van said he was "stunned" that his "good reputation can be so wantonly savaged without due process or accountability".





He vehemently denied the allegations describing Senator Thorpe's claim as "disgusting". He confirmed a "very friendly and open conversation" with Ms Stoker but said he has "no recollection" of the alleged incident she raised.



Peter Dutton calls for David Van to resign

Mr Dutton expelled Senator Van on Thursday, saying the decision was prompted by further allegations that had come to light since Senator Thorpe's.





The Opposition leader said it was “in everyone’s best interest” for Senator Van to resign from parliament.





“I hope he's able to do that sooner rather than later and seek the help that he needs,” he told 2GB radio on Friday.





“I think that would be an appropriate next step in terms of the decision to expel him from the party.”



Senator Lidia Thorpe says she will not be going to the police over sexual harassment allegations at Parliament House. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Earlier, asked whether there were more than the two public allegations relating to Senator Van, Mr Dutton said: "Yes, and I'm not going it into that detail".





"It's been an issue in the press gallery, been an issue in Parliament House and obviously ... I've referred the matters to that independent workplace authority for investigation," he said.





Speaking to ABC Radio on Friday morning, Senator Thorpe described the 48 hours since accusing Senator Van as "horrible".



Former Liberal senator Amanda Stoker has levelled her own allegations. Source: AAP Senator Thorpe said she did not report her alleged assault to the police because that did not feel like a safe option and took aim at the media's response to her claim.





"I was absolutely demonised that day," she told ABC Radio National's Breakfast program.





"I became the perpetrator, I became demonised for speaking truth.





"... It wasn't until a white woman spoke up too that the media took notice. That is systemic racism."







Senator Van has denied Senator Thorpe's claims.



Speaking at Melbourne airport after landing on Thursday evening, Senator Van described Mr Dutton's decision as unfair but said he would cooperate with "whatever process" the leader settles on to investigate the matter.





"I am utterly shattered by the events of the past days and stunned that my good reputation can be so wantonly savaged without due process or accountability," he said in a statement on Friday.





"While I understand the public interest is high, I will not be making any more public statements on the allegations until a proper examination of these claims is concluded."





He separately told NewsCorp that he had "no recollection" of the alleged incident Ms Stoker raised.





"I can confirm I had a very friendly and open discussion with my colleague some years ago about this and made it clear that I had no recollection of any such event, and can confirm it is not something I would ever do," he said.



Ms Stoker released a statement on Thursday alleging Senator Van apologised for repeatedly squeezing her bottom at a social event in 2020.





"By its nature and by its repetition, it was not accidental," the statement read.





"That action was not appropriate. It was unprofessional and uninvited."





Senator Van said he "had no recollection" of the alleged harassment, adding, "It was not something I would do".



He did confirm allegations were made against him at the time.





On the same day that Senator Thorpe made the allegations in the Senate, she returned to the chamber and withdrew the remarks to comply with Senate standing orders.





She said in the 48 hours since, she has avoided looking at media reports, and young women working in parliament have shared their own stories of harassment with her in that time.





"They have come to me because I have shared my story ... It's just everywhere. It is such a toxic culture in that workplace," she said.





"I have never experienced such a toxic workplace culture towards women."



Senator Thorpe acknowledged plans are in place to improve the culture, but she added that the implementation and procedures around harassment still make young female staffers reluctant to go to authorities.





The Jenkins review on workplace culture at parliament - released in December 2021 - found one in three staffers interviewed had been sexually harassed.





She said in her case, she would not be going to the police to report what happened to her more than two years ago, saying she did not feel it was a safe option.





"The police are not an option for women who have experienced sexual violence ... They are the structures that we need to change to make women, people of colour, [people who are] transgender feel it is a safe place to go," Senator Thorpe said.





"We are questioned, we are pulled through the coals to justify what happened to us. It is not safe space, that was not an option for me."





She said she has already raised the issue of installing cameras in stairwells at Parliament House with the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service.



