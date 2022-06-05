Peter Dutton set to announce his Opposition ministry with 'as many women as possible'

New Opposition leader Peter Dutton will announce his shadow ministry on Sunday alongside the new leader of his Nationals Coalition partner, David Littleproud.





Mr Dutton was announced as Liberals leader last week, unopposed in his party room after former prime minister Scott Morrison stepped aside following the Coalition's defeat at the 21 May federal election.





Former environment minister Sussan Ley was appointed deputy leader.



Mr Littleproud was voted Nationals leader, defeating Barnaby Joyce at its party room meeting, also last week. Perin Davey was named deputy leader.





Mr Dutton believes he has "incredible talent" both from the outgoing government frontbench but also people who have been on the backbench for a while.





"I want to give some of them the opportunity ... so you will see some new faces," the former defence minister told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.





"It's important for us to have as many women as possible on the frontbench, that will be the feature of the frontbench we will announce later today."



It follows Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last week unveiling his ministry which he boasted contained the "largest number of women ever in an Australian cabinet".





Mr Littleproud said the Nationals appointed to the Opposition's frontbench included both old and new faces that would take the party to the next federal election "with some enthusiasm and energy and new policies."





"We'll work with Peter Dutton, his Liberal Party, to make sure that we have a cogent argument to take to the next election in 2025," he told ABC's Insiders program.



