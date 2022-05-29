Peter Dutton, Sussan Ley to take Liberal leadership 'uncontested'

Former defence minister Peter Dutton is set to be elected unopposed as Liberal Party leader, with former environment minister Sussan Ley taking the deputy spot.





Queensland Liberal MP Stuart Robert said their run for the parliamentary positions won't be contested.





"Peter Dutton ... and Sussan Ley will be sworn in by the party room uncontested," he told the Nine Network on Monday.





"(I'm) super happy about the party room and the leadership team we're bringing in."





Mr Robert also said he expected there would be more women on the Liberal frontbench, following a reshuffle after former ministers lost their seats in the 21 May election.



"We've got so many talented women in our ranks and you'd expect that talent to be recognised and rewarded," he told Sky News.





"So absolutely, I'd expect far more women just because of the calibre of the women in the Liberal and National parties."





The party room will also discuss some of the lessons to be learned from the Coalition's federal election defeat.





"The party room is the opportunity for everyone to get together, to have a conversation, to share how things have gone, not just to elect their leadership team," Mr Robert said.





"I'm one of the few MPs who was actually here in 2007 (when the Coalition also lost), so the time to provide some guidance on what it means in opposition and how we hold the government to account, that will come later."





Mr Dutton will become the first Queenslander to lead the Liberal Party.





The Dickson MP has been touted as Scott Morrison's likely replacement since the Coalition lost government.



Mr Dutton, a former police officer, spruiked his credentials for the job of opposition leader following his nomination.





"In a prime minister you need someone who won't buckle in hard times and will stand up for our country and I have proven that in the portfolios I've had," he wrote on Facebook.





"My work ethic is second to none and I have the skill and experience having served five leaders and have learnt from each."





Mr Dutton has pledged to take the party back to its core values and represent the aspirational "forgotten people" of Australia.



