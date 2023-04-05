Peter Dutton's Voice opposition 'disingenuous' and a 'betrayal', advocates say

Key Points Noel Pearson says the Liberal party's opposition to the Voice to Parliament is a "betrayal".

The Liberal Party is set to formally oppose enshrining a Voice in the constitution.

Mr Pearson said he believes the Voice to Parliament will succeed despite the party's stance.

Noel Pearson has accused Peter Dutton of "chucking Indigenous Australians under the bus" over the Liberal Party's opposition to the Voice to Parliament.





Mr Pearson, a Guugu Yimithirr man and one of the chief architects of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, described the party's stance as a "betrayal of our country", while a leading member of the Voice working group says attempts to address the Liberals' concerns have "all been ignored".





Mr Dutton announced on Wednesday that the Liberals had delivered a "resounding no" to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's model for a First Nations Voice to Parliament.





Instead, Mr Dutton said the party would back constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians and local and regional bodies to "get practical outcomes ... on the ground".



Noel Pearson has criticised Peter Dutton and the Liberal party over their stance on the Voice to Parliment. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas "I couldn’t sleep last night, I was troubled by dreams and the spectre of the Dutton Liberal Party’s Judas betrayal of our country," Mr Pearson told ABC's RN Breakfast.





"They’ve had 11 years of power to work on a proper proposal for recognition, and the decision they’ve taken yesterday is a very poor outcome of 11 years of power."



Mr Pearson, who also sits on the government's Voice referendum working group, said he expects the referendum to pass despite opposition from the Liberal Party and Nationals.





"We’ve got to believe in the Australian people, and I’ve got a great belief that the Liberal Party are out of step with the Australian people on this issue," he said.





"We will succeed notwithstanding their disappointing stance."





Mr Pearson also accused Mr Dutton of using the referendum as an attempt to preserve his political career.





"Dutton sees his own political future tied up with getting this referendum to fail. This is more about his calculations about Liberal versus Labor, rather than what’s good for the country," Mr Pearson said.





"And he doesn’t mind chucking Indigenous Australians and the future of the country under the bus so he can preserve his miserable political hide.





"It's very sad."



Voice working group member calls Peter Dutton 'disingenuous'

Thomas Mayo, member of the Voice working group, told SBS News that Mr Dutton’s framing of the issue as a “Canberra Voice” was “disingenuous”.





Mr Mayo — a Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkalgal, Erubamle Torres Strait Islander man — stressed the Uluru Statement from the Heart emerged from years of consultation with regional communities and was “driven by the grassroots”.





“A lot of Indigenous advocates have been speaking with [the Liberals] consistently over the years, to bring them on board, to address their concerns, to answer their questions. It's all been ignored,” he said.





“So it's a very disappointing moment to hear this dismissal from the Liberal Party.”





But Mr Mayo insisted the Liberals’ decision will give the Yes camp clarity after months of Mr Dutton running a “soft no” campaign.





“We’ve spent so much time on trying to convince the Liberals. Now we can get out there and just give that time to the Australian people,” he said.





“The Australian people are ultimately the decision makers in this. It's not the politicians. It's not about Canberra or Parliament House.”





Mr Mayo said recent polling conducted by Newspoll revealed a majority support for the Voice in most states, which showed the Liberals were “behind the times”, he said.





“They're not listening, not just to Indigenous people, but they're not listening to the Australian people. And they're going to leave them behind."



Thomas Mayo, centre, says efforts to address the Liberals' concerns have 'all been ignored'. Source: AAP / Matt Turner Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians Malarndirri McCarthy also addressed the Liberal party's stance, describing the announcement as "very disappointing".





"It is difficult to win a referendum ... we know that only eight out of 44 have been won in our country," she told ABC News Breakfast on Thursday morning.





"And, of course, we've tried to seek bipartisanship from the get-go, so naturally it's very disappointing that Peter Dutton has made the announcement that he has."





She urged Australians to read the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and said discussions should not be focused on politicians.



"This focus is clearly on the politicians in Canberra, and that was never what the Uluru Statement was about, and it still isn't, really," she said.





"I would say to all Australians: go and have a read of the Uluru Statement from the Heart and remember what it was that First Nations people (are) generously asking and inviting you to journey on."



What have other Liberals said?

Liberal senator Simon Birmingham said there was bipartisan support for constitutional recognition.





"There can still be a means of salvaging something that can provide for the country a unifying, bipartisan moment," he told ABC News.





"Something that is achieved without the type of risks or concerns to constitution and operation of government that have increasingly been discussed through the course of this debate."





Unlike Mr Dutton, who confirmed he would actively support the No campaign, Senator Birmingham would not reveal his position.



READ MORE Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce launch Voice to Parliament No vote campaign

Liberal backbencher Bridget Archer has confirmed she will campaign in support of the Voice.





On Thursday, ABC RN Breakfast host Patricia Karvelas asked Ms Archer whether she had considered leaving the party.





"I stay because I know I’m not the only person who thinks that way," she said.





"I stay because I think the Liberal party is at a crossroads and for people like me, that means there’s a decision between either walking away and leaving them to it, or fighting for what I believe the Liberal Party used to be and should be into the future — a credible alternative government."



