Pizza and Kahlua: How Kathleen Folbigg celebrated her first night of freedom

Key Points Kathleen Folbigg spent 20 years in jail over the deaths of her four children.

She was pardoned and released on Monday.

Her lawyer described her release as a "huge moment in really long and painful journey".

After 20 years in jail, Kathleen Folbigg has no hatred in her heart and is finding joy in the small luxuries of everyday life





The 55-year-old was pardoned and released from a New South Wales jail on Monday after being convicted in 2003 over the deaths of her four children after an inquiry found there was reasonable doubt about her guilt.





Her friend Tracy Chapman told reporters Ms Folbigg harboured no hatred about her treatment and was overjoyed by her sudden freedom.





"She slept for in a real bed, had a cup of tea in a real crockery cup, real spoons to stir with ... that sounds basic to you all, but she's grateful," Ms Chapman told reporters.





"She said it was the first time she's been able to sleep properly in 20 years."



Ms Chapman said Monday was "pandemonium" and received just 40 minutes notice her lifelong friend was about to arrive at her northern NSW farm gate.





There was no time to cook the dinner of T-bone steak Folbigg had dreamed of for years in jail. Instead, the party of about 12 settled for pizza.





Folbigg did get one special request.





"She asked for a Kahlua and coke. It was a flashback to the last 20 years," Ms Chapman said, laughing.





Ms Folbigg's lawyer Rhanee Rego said her client's story was an example of issues in the legal system.





"The state has done the unimaginable to Kathleen Folbigg, they have put her in prison when she lost her four children," Ms Rego said.





"This is a tragic story but Kathleen is an example of a broader problem in the system.





"If Australia really wants to make some good from a tragic story, they'll seriously consider reviewing the system of post-conviction review, the same system that took too long to get to today."





The next hurdle for Ms Folbigg's legal team is to get her convictions quashed in the Court of Criminal Appeal followed by compensation.



"Ms Folbigg has two options, she can pursue civil action against the state, or an ex-gratia payment," Ms Rego said.





"She's trying to focus on taking one step in front of the other and not rushing into things."





Ms Rego said the team would not be rushing into anything.





"She has just been waiting to feel the grass on her feet, look at the sky, and watch a sunrise for the first time in 20 years," she said.





"And we won't be rushing her and pushing her to do anything she doesn't want to do, until she's ready."



Will Kathleen Folbigg receive compensation?

Just as Lindy Chamberlain adamantly protested her innocence, Ms Folbigg always denied responsibility for the deaths of Caleb, Patrick, Sarah and Laura, who were all under the age of two when they died between 1989 and 1999.





She now faces the prospect of joining a select few in Australia including Ms Chamberlain awarded seven-figure sums in light of their wrongful convictions.





Robyn Blewer, director of the Griffith University Innocence Project, pointed to two recent cases to indicate how Folbigg could be compensated for her 7300 days in jail.





West Australian man Scott Austic in May received $1.3 million on top of an earlier payment of $250,000 after serving nearly 13 years for murdering his pregnant secret lover.





He'd sought $8.5 million after being acquitted in 2020 on appeal.





Both payments were ex gratia, unlike David Eastman who was awarded $7 million in damages by the ACT Supreme Court in 2019.



Kathleen Folbigg was jailed in 2003 after being found guilty of killing her four babies. Source: AAP Mr Eastman served almost 19 years over the 1989 shooting murder of federal police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester, only to be acquitted at a second trial.





"The difference is it was in ACT which has a human rights act and under that, there is an entitlement for compensation under human rights," Dr Blewer told AAP.





"Mr Eastman was then able to sue because there was a right to compensation.





"The court assessed his damages in the same way they would a tort ... the court went through every time he was injured."





Like Mr Austic, Ms Chamberlain was awarded an ex gratia or grace payment. The $1.3 million awarded in 1992 now equates to about $3 million.





Given NSW lacks a human rights act like that of the ACT, Folbigg will need specific legal advice about whether a civil claim is possible.





Dr Blewer said she could end up reliant on what the government was willing to pay.





"Twenty years is a substantial amount of time lost," she said.





"It might depend on the good grace of the NSW government."





Before that bridge can be crossed, Folbigg's lawyers will await the final report of former chief justice Tom Bathurst into her convictions.



