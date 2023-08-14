Police arrest 'disruptive' passenger who forced flight to turn back to Sydney

Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers have arrested a man who forced a Malaysia Airlines flight to turn back to Sydney after he became "disruptive".





Flight MH122 departed Sydney Airport for Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, at 1.06pm on Monday before being diverted back, touching down at 3.47pm.





Passengers had to remain on the plane for about three hours until they were evacuated and the 45-year-old arrested.



The AFP said the man is expected to be charged later on Monday night. Source: Getty / Scott Barbour "The man is expected to be charged later tonight," an AFP spokesperson said in a statement.





"The AFP will not divulge operational matters, however, an emergency response plan was enacted and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew."





Videos taken from inside the plane and shared on social media appeared to show the man yelling at staff and passengers.





Photos shared later appeared to show passengers had been moved up the plane while the man was seated, with one staff member sitting next to him and another standing near him.





A Malaysia Airlines spokesperson said the flight, carrying 194 passengers and five crew, was turned back because of a "disruptive passenger on board".



