Police officers killed in rural Queensland ambush identified as details emerge of 'cold blood execution'

The final moments of two young police constables killed in an ambush at a remote Queensland property have been described as execution "in cold blood".





Police shot dead three people following a siege on Queensland's Darling Downs on Monday night, after the two officers and a neighbour were gunned down.





Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, were responding to a call for a missing person when confronted by a "hail of gunshots" after jumping a fence, Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers told ABC Radio National on Tuesday.





The pair were shot and fell to the ground, while two of their colleagues took cover behind them.





"The ruthless, murderous trio have then gone and executed the two police, our fallen officers, who were on the ground. They have executed them in cold blood," Mr Leavers said.



The three people who confronted police at the property at Wains Road, Wieambilla, then allegedly lit a fire in an effort to coax out a young policewoman taking cover in long grass.





"She actually believed that she was either going to be shot or she was going to be burnt alive," Mr Leavers said.





A siege situation followed, with specialist police and PolAir responding. Another two officers were wounded when the gunmen opened fire at the rural property.





"Two males and a female were fatally shot during a confrontation with police shortly after 10.30pm," police said in a statement early on Tuesday morning.





According to police sources, the men were brothers and the woman was one's partner.



'They made the ultimate sacrifice'

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the horrific incident was devastating for the victims' families and the entire force.





The commissioner fought back tears as she confirmed the deaths of the two constables, who started their policing careers in the past two years.





"Matthew and Rachel were highly respected and much loved members of the Queensland Police Service," she said.





"They were both committed and courageous young people who had a passion for policing and for serving their community.



"Both had wonderful careers and lives ahead of them. Yesterday, as they did every day, they put their lives on the line to serve their community. In this awful incident, they made the ultimate sacrifice."





She also extended condolences to the family of the 58-year-old man from a neighbouring property who was also killed.





Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said "the behaviour of these murderers tonight is absolutely unacceptable".





He described the attack as "a ruthless, calculated and targeted execution of our colleagues and loved ones" and the slain officers as young and "very junior in service".





"The two police on the ground, they were executed in cold blood ... this should never have happened. It was completely unexpected."



Who were the alleged offenders?

The man at the centre of the ambush attack and siege had been missing from his western NSW home for almost a year.





Nathaniel Train died alongside his brother Gareth and sister-in-law Stacey at the remote scene, sources confirmed to AAP.





All three are considered to be offenders actively involved in the ambush.



Nathaniel Train died in a shootout with police reinforcements alongside his brother Gareth and sister-in-law Stacey at a remote Queensland property. All three are considered to be offenders actively involved in the ambush.





While his whereabouts were unknown, it was believed Train, a former schoolteacher, had remained in touch with his family until early October.





He was then reported missing after apparently falling out of contact, with local police commencing inquiries on 4 December.





Police sources have confirmed Train was one of the gunmen later shot dead by police at Wains Road in Wieambilla on Monday night.



Emergency declaration remains in place

An emergency declaration remained in place on Tuesday morning for the Wieambilla area and a crime scene had been established at the property.





The declaration encompasses the area of Chinchilla Tara Road, Wieambilla Road, Bennetts School Road, and Mary Street.



An exclusion zone has been set up by Queensland Police following the fatal shooting of two police officers in rural Queensland, at Wieambilla. Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE The incident will be investigated by police and overseen by the Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the coroner.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had earlier said it was a heartbreaking loss for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.





"My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you," he tweeted.



Opposition leader Peter Dutton, a former Queensland police officer, was also moved by the tragedy.





"Deeply distressing news coming out of western Queensland tonight with those police officers who have been murdered," he wrote.





"Police officers face danger every day to keep us from it."





Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the deaths were a "horrible tragedy" as Western Downs regional council mayor Paul McVeigh said his community was shattered.



