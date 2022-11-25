Polls close in Victoria election as vote counting gets underway

Key Points Premier Daniel Andrews says his hope is for the return of a "strong, stable, majority-Labor government".

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy says he hopes voters choose his party and opt for a "fresh start".

Almost half of about 4.4 million enrolled Victorians have cast pre-poll votes.

The process of vote counting is underway in Victoria's state election after polling booths closed at 6pm.





Two million votes were cast across 1,700 voting venues, with an additional two million cast in pre-poll voting.





Acting Electoral Commissioner Dana Fleming said every vote counts.





"Many Lower House seats are decided on preferences, so even if your first choice is not elected, your second, third and further preferences will still influence who is eventually elected," said Ms Fleming.



Earlier on Saturday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews refused to offer independents and minor parties a deal in order to hold onto power for an elusive third term as voters across the state go to the polls.





"The election results will be known later this evening, I am not going to try to predict those," he told ABC TV.





When pressed on his position on working closely with the Greens or independents to form a minority government, Mr Andrews said his position had been clear for more than a decade.





"No deal will be offered and no deal will be done," he said.





Almost half of the 4.4 million enrolled Victorians have already cast their ballot at early voting centres or via post, leading to a warning from the state electoral commission that this could delay results on election night.



People line up at the St Anthony's Catholic Church voting centre in Melbourne on Saturday, 26 November 2022. More than a million Victorians will head to the polls to determine the direction of the state for the next four years. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS Mr Andrews appears in the box seat to win an elusive third term after a Newspoll published on Friday night showed Labor on track to return despite a swing of almost three per cent.





Opposition Leader Matthew Guy has pledged to steer Victoria's post-pandemic recovery by fixing healthcare and reducing debt if he is elected premier.



'A fresh start'

The Liberal leader said the coalition's proposed $2 flat fare for public transport and $10 billion healthcare plan were just some examples of ways in which his party would help give Victorians a fresh start.





"I just hope all Victorians after today get the government that we know we need so much in this state," Mr Guy told reporters on Saturday.





"A government that is looking forward to rebuild our health system, to give hardworking Victorian families the cost of living relief they've so been needing.



"As I keep saying, a fresh start for Victorians and that is a Liberal Nationals government."





Mr Guy was joined by his wife Renae and their three children as he cast his ballot in his electorate of Bulleen.





He was confident he would win the election despite the latest Newspoll showing Premier Daniel Andrews on track to secure a third term.





Labor leads the coalition 54.5 per cent to 45.5 per cent on a two-party preferred basis, according to the poll published by The Australian.



Labor starts on 55 lower house seats and would need to shed 11 to lose its grip on power. Newspoll has it on track to keep 45 to 50 seats.





The coalition has 27 seats and must pick up an extra 18 to govern outright.





However, the latest Resolve poll indicated Labor could lose between eight and 12 seats, putting it in danger of slipping into minority government.





Independent consultancy RedBridge Group forecasts Labor to end up with between 41 to 48 seats and the coalition to finish in the range of 27 to 33 seats.





Among the Labor seats at risk of tumbling are Melton, Werribee, Point Cook, Hawthorn, Box Hill, Northcote, Richmond and Albert Park.





Making his third visit of the campaign to Northcote on Friday, Mr Andrews flagged the election would be close.



"Whole elections are determined by a handful of votes in a handful of seats," he told reporters.





Liberal leader Matthew Guy, who made his final pitch to voters while touring Ballarat and Geelong, was upbeat about causing a boilover.





"It's easy, with respect, for those not in politics to think that can't be done. But I can tell you it can," he said.





Newspoll reported that Mr Andrews is well ahead as the preferred premier at 51 per cent compared with 35 per cent for Mr Guy.





The premier broke with tradition to cast his ballot early on Thursday evening, voting outside his electorate of Mulgrave alongside wife Catherine and two of his children.



