Prime Minister confirms Australian public holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Australians will have a one-off public holiday on 22 September as the nation holds a memorial service day for Queen Elizabeth II.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the holiday on Sunday.





"That's to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth," he told ABC's Insiders program.





"I spoke to all premiers and chief ministers yesterday and I'm writing to them formally this morning ... they will have received their letters by now. They have all agreed that it's appropriate that it be a one-off national public holiday."





The Queen's funeral in London has been confirmed for Monday, 19 September.



Mr Albanese described the Queen as a "reassuring presence" for Australia.





"She was a constant, she evolved as well. If you look at the engagement, it evolved over time ... but she continued to have that presence," he told the ABC.





"Yesterday we had a very moving tribute at the Queen Elizabeth statue ... so many foreign dignitaries and representatives, ambassadors, High Commissioners, came.





"I think that is a sign of the fact that Queen Elizabeth was held in such great respect and admiration, not just in Commonwealth countries, but around the world."



What else is happening today?

The announcement comes as Governor-General David Hurley prepares to mark King Charles III's accession to the throne.





Mr Albanese will recommend the governor-general proclaim Charles as the new monarch at a meeting of the Executive Council at Government House at 11am on Sunday.



The governor-general will then make the proclamation at midday outside Parliament House.





The ceremony will include a welcome to country, followed by the proclamation with God Save The King to be performed and then a 21-gun salute.





Flags that have been flying at half-mast will return to full mast until dusk.



State governors will make their own proclamations in ceremonies around the country after the federal event.





The prime minister and Mr Hurley will travel to London on Thursday to attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey.





Before then, the Queen's coffin will be driven from Balmoral Castle to Scotland's capital Edinburgh and be flown to London later in the week.





It will remain at Buckingham Palace before being taken to Westminster Hall to lie in state for four days, allowing the public to pay their respects.



Mr Albanese said assistance has been given to 10 Pacific island nations that have connections with the Commonwealth to travel to London for the funeral.





Federal parliament, which was due to sit this week in Canberra, has been suspended following the death of the Queen.





The prime minister said the government would look to make up the days following the period of mourning.





"One of the days will be devoted to people being able to give their condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth," he said.



Queen 'most accomplished leader', John Howard says

Former prime minister John Howard has remembered the late Queen Elizabeth II as the most accomplished leader he dealt with during his long political career.





Mr Howard, who met with the Queen on multiple occasions over 11 years as prime minister, paid tribute to the monarch's sense of duty.



Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard described Queen Elizabeth II as the most accomplished leader he dealt with during his long political career. Source: AAP / ANDREW TAYLOR "(She was) a great leader, an impeccable constitutional monarch, somebody who had enormous affection for our country," he told Sky News on Sunday.





"I've found her in so many ways the most accomplished leader I've dealt with in all my years in politics."



The former prime minister said the late Queen was always well informed about events in Australia, describing the monarch as having a "wonderful sensitivity" towards countries in the Commonwealth.





"Whenever I saw her, she was across the recent political developments in Australia ... she would ask about them but not in a way that represented any kind of interference," Mr Howard said.



