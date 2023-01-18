Australia

Qantas flight lands in Sydney after issuing mayday alert over engine trouble

A Qantas flight has landed at Sydney Airport after issuing a mayday call as it travelled from Auckland, with emergency services rushing to the aircraft.

A plane flying.

A Qantas flight has landed at Sydney's Kingsford Smith Airport after issuing a mayday alert while over water. Source: AAP / Roy Vandervegt

A Qantas plane has landed in Sydney after earlier issuing a mayday call.

Emergency services rushed to the aircraft as it landed at Sydney Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

QF144 from Auckland issued the distress call after an in-flight emergency when the plane suffered an engine failure, news agency AAP understands.

NSW Ambulance confirmed its paramedics are responding to a mayday alert issued by the flight from Auckland to Sydney.

FlightRadar indicated the 10-year-old, twin-jet Boeing 737-800 plane travelling was over the Pacific Ocean when the call was issued.

"A mayday call is an internationally recognised, emergency or distress call," a spokeswoman for the Australian Maritime Safety Authority told AAP.

The call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

Once the call is issued controllers alert aviation rescue, firefighting and emergency services with details on how to respond. They also provide assistance to pilots.

"They have obviously issued a mayday which means all the emergency services are assembled at Sydney Airport," aviation expert Neil Hansford told Sky News.

"Other traffic is diverted away to give the aircraft a clear approach into Sydney.

"Qantas has never had a passenger lost on a jet aircraft in its history.

"What you may well find when the aircraft lands is that it may be prudence, rather than an uncontrollable situation.

AAP has contacted Qantas for comment.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

2 min read
Published 18 January 2023 at 3:07pm, updated 14 minutes ago at 3:45pm
Source: AAP

