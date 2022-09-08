World

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, her eldest son Charles now king

Buckingham Palace has announced Queen Elizabeth II has died at her home in Scotland. Her eldest son Charles is now king of the United Kingdom and 14 different realms, including Australia.

Queen Elizabeth II at her Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II has died at age 96 Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II has died at her home in Scotland at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

In a statement early Friday morning Australian time, the Palace confirmed: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Her eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. He will be known as Charles III.

Family members travelled to be by her side in the hours before the announcement, after her doctors expressed concerns over her health.

Crowds are beginning to assemble outside Buckingham Palace as tributes start to flow through.

Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has described Queen Elizabeth II as "the rock on which modern Britain was built".

"In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to remember her extraordinary lifetime of service," she said in a statement.


Several days earlier the Queen
appointed Liz Truss as the prime minister at Balmoral Castle
. Liz Truss is the 15th prime minister to serve under Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral
Queen Elizabeth II received UK Prime Minister Liz Truss earlier this week at her home in Balmoral, Scotland. Credit: Jane Barlow/AP

Queen Elizabeth's health had been in decline.

Last October, Elizabeth spent a night in hospital and she has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then. On Wednesday she cancelled a virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world's oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, when she was just 25.

She was crowned in June the following year.

Her husband Prince Philip died in April last year. They were married for 73 years.
2 min read
Published 9 September 2022
Source: SBS News

