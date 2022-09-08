Queen placed under medical supervision with doctors 'concerned' for her health

Buckingham Palace released a statement to Twitter on Thursday night saying, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."





The Queen has been staying at her residence in Balmoral in Scotland, and the BBC reports that her son, and heir to the throne, Prince Charles has travelled there.







Earlier the Queen postponed her Privy Council meeting after being advised by doctors to rest.





'The Queen remains comfortable'

Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and the Palace has said that she "remains comfortable."









On Wednesday she had an audience with Liz Truss, as she appointed her as the United Kingdom's new prime minister.









The Queen has had ongoing mobility issues and has in recent months postponed or cancelled many engagements.





