World

Queen placed under medical supervision with doctors 'concerned' for her health

A day after meeting new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth has been placed under medical supervision.

Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Credit: Jane Barlow/AP

Buckingham Palace released a statement to Twitter on Thursday night saying, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

The Queen has been staying at her residence in Balmoral in Scotland, and the BBC reports that her son, and heir to the throne, Prince Charles has travelled there.


Earlier the Queen postponed her Privy Council meeting after being advised by doctors to rest.

Advertisement

'The Queen remains comfortable'

Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and the Palace has said that she "remains comfortable."



On Wednesday she had an audience with Liz Truss, as she appointed her as the United Kingdom's new prime minister.



The Queen has had ongoing mobility issues and has in recent months postponed or cancelled many engagements.


More to come.
Share
1 min read
Published 8 September 2022 at 10:11pm, updated an hour ago at 10:14pm
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Government lifts migration cap to 195,000, commits $36 million to fix visa backlog

Australia

Australia needs more skilled migrants. Here are the visa opportunities in each state

Immigration

Australia needs more workers for these jobs. Is migration the answer to solving our skills shortage?

Immigration

Anthony Albanese seeking legal advice following claims Scott Morrison was secretly sworn into ministry roles

Hannah Diviney is 'frustrated' she has to keep calling musicians out for their ableist lyrics

Life

Amin was freed after nine years in immigration detention. How he surprised his lawyers was 'unreal'

Immigration

Driver arrested following deaths of five Sydney teenagers in 'deeply distressing' car crash

Australia

Hasbulla has touched down in Australia. Who is he and why is he an online sensation?

Australia