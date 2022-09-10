Queen's funeral details revealed as Charles III proclaimed king

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held on Monday 19 September, royal officials said on Saturday, as her son Charles was officially proclaimed Britain's new king in a colourful ceremony laden with pageantry and dating back centuries.





The death of the 96-year-monarch has provoked tears, sadness and warm tributes, not just from the queen's own close family and many Britons, but also from around the world — reflecting her presence on the world stage for 70 years.





"We all thought she was invincible," said her grandson Prince William, now the heir to the throne.





"It's been surreal," he said during a walkabout outside Windsor Castle where he and his wife Kate appeared closely in public for the first time in two years with his younger brother Harry and his wife Meghan — a sign Elizabeth's death might help heal a rift between Charles' sons.



Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth. Crowds have gathered and left tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. Source: Getty / Chris Jackson/Getty Images Elizabeth's oak coffin, covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, has been lying in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, her summer home in Scotland where she died peacefully on Thursday.





On Sunday, it will be driven by hearse through remote highland villages to Scotland's capital, Edinburgh, during a six-hour journey that will allow people to pay their respects.





The coffin will then be flown to London on Tuesday where it will remain at Buckingham Palace before being taken to Westminster Hall to lie in state for four days until the funeral at Westminster Abbey at 11am (8pm AEST) on 19 September.





The death of Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has prompted an outpouring of emotion around the globe. Buildings and landmarks in Europe, America and Africa have been lit up in the red, white and blue of the United Kingdom's flag.





Charles, 73, immediately succeeded his mother but an Accession Council met at St James's — the most senior royal palace in the United Kingdom built for Henry VIII in the 1530s — to proclaim him as king on Saturday.



The council — formed of Privy Counsellors whose centuries-old role has been to advise the monarch — included his son and heir William, wife Camilla and Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, who signed the proclamation of his accession.





Six former prime ministers, senior bishops and a swathe of politicians cried out "God Save The King" as the announcement was approved.





"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me," Charles said. "I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set."





Later, on the Proclamation Gallery, a balcony above Friary Court of St James's Palace, the Garter King of Arms, David White, accompanied by others in gold and red heraldic outfits read out the Principal Proclamation, as trumpets sounded.





Soldiers in traditional scarlet uniforms shouted "hip, hip, hurrah" as White called for three cheers for the king.





Watching on were a few hundred people allowed into the court, including small children on parents' shoulders, a woman clutching flowers and elderly people on mobility scooters.



Royal pomp

Charles is the 41st monarch in a line that traces its origins to the Norman King William the Conqueror who captured the English throne in 1066. Saturday's events reflected proclamations announcing new kings and queens that date back hundreds of years.





He became king and head of state not only of the United Kingdom but of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.





It was the first proclamation of a monarch to be televised. And for most Britons, it was the first such event in their lifetime as Elizabeth was the only monarch they have ever known. Charles himself was just three when she became queen in 1952.





Britain has declared a period of national mourning until the state funeral for Elizabeth, which will be a public holiday.





Prime Minister Truss will accompany King Charles on a tour of the United Kingdom's four nations to lead the days of mourning.





"In terms of the prime minister's involvement, she will join the King as he leads the national mourning across the United Kingdom, attending services of reflection in Scotland on Monday afternoon, in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, and Wales on Friday," the spokesman told reporters.





Leaders from around the world are expected to attend the funeral on 19 September, including US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Governor-General David Hurley.



Charles' coronation will take place at a later date — and the timing for that is not yet clear. There was a 16-month gap between Elizabeth becoming queen and her coronation in 1953.





He has already made his eldest son William, 40, the new Prince of Wales, the title traditionally held by the heir to the throne, and William's wife Kate becomes Princess of Wales, a role last held by the late Princess Diana.





The couple had a highly public falling out with Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after they decided to exit royal duties and move to California in 2020.



Meghan, Duchess of Sussex chats with well-wishers on the Long walk at Windsor Castle, two days after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Source: AFP / KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Harry and Meghan coincidentally happened to be in Britain this past week to attend some charity events and had not even been expected to see William — until the death of their grandmother.





However, the foursome stood together and chatted briefly, although they looked rather awkward and did not spend much time together during the 40-minute walkabout in Windsor, which followed an invitation from William to his brother.





It was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family, a royal source said.



'Very emotional'

Meanwhile at Balmoral, the queen's three younger children — Anne, Andrew and Edward — and their own families also made a public appearance, visiting a nearby church before they inspected the messages among the flowers and thanked the crowd for their support.





Princess Eugenie, one of Prince Andrew's daughters, was seen wiping away tears and hugging her father.



Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage "It was a very emotional moment, it was very heartfelt," said Ian Smith, a local businessman who was at the front of the barriers. "It was really special that they came to acknowledge us and we could show them our support."





Elizabeth, who was the world's oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on 6 February 1952, when she was just 25.



