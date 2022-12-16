'We killed them': Queensland cop killers posted chilling video after murders

KEY POINTS Gareth and Stacey Train reportedly posted the video after attack.

The video shows the pair apparently claiming to have killed 'devils'.

The shooting saw two police and the Trains' neighbour killed.

Two police killers at the centre of this week's Queensland massacre appear to have uploaded a video shortly after the attack, in a chilling description after the event.





The video, titled "Don't Be Afraid", appears to show husband and wife Gareth and Stacey Train speaking, huddled in the dark on the night of the shooting.





Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, along with 58-year-old resident Alan Dare were gunned down at Wieambilla, in the western Darling Downs region.





"They came to kill us, and we killed them," the man, purportedly Gareth Train, says as he looks down at the camera.





"If you don’t defend yourself against these devils and demons, you’re a coward."





The woman, purportedly Stacey, then addresses a person named "Don", saying: "We'll see you at home".





The video was uploaded to a now-deleted YouTube channel, which also included anti-police posts, and one video referencing a missing persons report filed on Nathaniel Train, the third shooter.





Nathaniel does not appear in the video.





The video was first reported by news outlet Crikey and has been independently viewed by SBS News.





A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service would not comment on the video's emergence.





"Ethical Standards Command are leading a major investigation into the incident that occurred at Wieambilla on 12 December 2022," the QPS spokesperson said in a statement.





"This is a complex and thorough Coronial Investigation overviewed by the Crime and Corruption Commission and will be reported to the State Coroner.





"Family Liaison Officers have been appointed and are working closely with families involved in this tragedy.





"While the matter is currently being investigated, and respecting the sensitivities of the families involve, it would be inappropriate for the QPS to provide further comment at this time."





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



