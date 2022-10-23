Records for flooding broken in Victoria's Echuca as residents in northern NSW prepare for flood peak

Heavy rain and heightened flood risk is affecting parts of New South Wales and Victoria , with the rising water levels testing flood levees.





Victoria's Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said the areas of most concern in the state are Echuca and Kerang, but he said with around 70 alerts active across the state residents should be prepared to evacuate.





"These are constantly moving across the state. So you need to know how to access good information to make those good decisions," he told reporters on Sunday.





Floodwaters in the Victorian town of Echuca and nearby Moama in NSW exceeded the level set in the October 1993 flood event.



The Murray River surpassed the 1993 flood level of 94.77 metres above sea level at Echuca on Saturday night and is expected to peak around 95m on Sunday evening into Monday.





SES Victoria's Tim Wiebusch said 20 homes in and around Echuca Village were door-knocked on Saturday night after water seeped through a levee.





"Those levees, whilst they're holding at this point in time, do continue to be a vulnerability for that particular community," he told reporters on Sunday.





"Our advice is to evacuate, rather than becoming isolated or impacted in that area."





The evacuation alert covers between 500 to 700 people living across 250 properties in the area.



Residents in Kerang urged to heed evacuation advice as flood levee breached

Further northwest, the London River at Kerang has peaked below the 78m forecast at 77.94m, but the threat has not passed.





Water levels have only slightly receded and aren't expected to subside for five to seven days, keeping the community isolated.





A levee on the southwest corner of the town has been breached, sending water into an industrial area, caravan parks and about 20 homes.





"The broader part of Kerang, at this stage, is high and dry," Mr Wiebusch said.





About 50 to 60 per cent of the 3,000-strong local community have remained behind to protect their properties.



Premier Daniel Andrews has pleaded with residents to heed the evacuation advice.





"People give that very careful thought. We don't issue those warnings lightly," he said.





The state's northeast and far northwest was tipped to cop the brunt of the heavy rainfall and the Bureau of Meteorology predicts the system will bring wet weather to southern Victoria early in the week.





"Near Stawell [regional town in state's southwest] we saw around 18mm falling in around 20 minutes [on Saturday night]," said Michael Efron from Bureau of Meteorology. "So fairly significant rainfall there."





The SES has received more than 8,300 calls for help since the weather emergency began and more than 750 flood-related rescue requests.



Floodwater in NSW town of Moree could match 1955 record

Meanwhile, thousands of residents have been evacuated in Moree and other areas in the NSW Northern Rivers region.





The Mehi River is forecast to reach the 1955 flood record of 10.87 metres, which damaged 800 homes and destroyed many CBD businesses.



In all, there are 120 flood warnings current around NSW, 20 of them at emergency level.





The state's SES says it conducted 31 rescues and responded to almost 400 requests for help in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday.





Forecasters were predicting significant rainfall overnight on Saturday and continuing to Monday, with flash flooding and riverine flooding likely.



"We are seeing more rainfall come through this morning, which will lead to more water movement and fill rivers and flooding," the SES said.





The NSW SES says residents, especially those who have been flooded in the past, should prepare.





"While the current predictions are not as severe as earlier this year, low lying areas are still likely to be impacted," incident controller Tom Jory said in a statement on Saturday.



Suspected drowning in NSW as flood risk set to last for days

A man in his 30s died in a suspected drowning on Saturday at West Ballina, on the far north coast, while two men stranded in vehicles in the Southern Tablelands centre of Yass were rescued overnight.





The Bureau of Meteorology expects heavy rain over the state's northeast from Sunday morning, affecting Lismore, Grafton, Casino, Kyogle, Yamba and Maclean.





Falls of up to 150mm in six hours were possible in some areas.





Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke says large parts of the state, including the inland and west, are in for a "difficult few days".





Emergency services and volunteers are currently handing out 30,000 sandbags a day.



"We are quite literally sandbagging the state," Ms Cooke said on Saturday.





Two hundred Australian Defence Force personnel have been deployed in Dubbo, Moree and the Northern Rivers, with two additional ADF helicopters ready for night rescues.





Specialist swift-water rescue crews have also been dispatched to the flood-threatened north while others are in place on the Macquarie River, at Dubbo.





Disaster financial aid is available to residents in another 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs), bringing the total list of natural disaster declared areas in NSW to 43.



