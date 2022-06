Reserve Bank of Australia lifts interest rate to 0.85 per cent, the largest hike in 22 years

Highlights The Reserve Bank of Australia is has announced a cash rate rise to 0.85 per cent

It comes after the RBA’s decision in May to lift the rate to 0.35 per cent from a record low of 0.1 per cent

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has announced it will increase the cash rate by 0.5 percentage points to 0.85 per cent, the largest hike since 2000.





The announcement came after the RBA's monthly board meeting and is the second hike in as many months, after the rate was kept at a record 0.1 per cent between November 2020 and April this year.





Treasurer Jim Chalmers said after the announcement the rate rise was "difficult news for homeowners already facing skyrocketing costs of living".





The RBA board said the rise was "a further step in the withdrawal of the extraordinary monetary support that was put in place to help the Australian economy during the pandemic" and signalled that it expected to take "further steps in the process of normalising monetary policy conditions in Australia over the months ahead".



"For an average mortgage of $330,000 remaining, it's about $87 a month that Australian homeowners will have to find ... for an average new mortgage, it's almost twice that, at about $157 a month," Mr Chalmers said.





"This will be very difficult news for all of those Australians who are already facing skyrocketing costs of living in this country."





"It is the universal expectation across economists and government and the Reserve Bank that this inflation challenge will get harder before it gets easier."



The RBA also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances by 50 basis points to 75 basis points.





The announcement, which came after the RBA's monthly board meeting on Tuesday, is the second of its kind in as many months.





In May, the RBA made the decision to lift the rate to 0.35 per cent from a record low of 0.1 per cent — the first hike in over a decade.





At the May board meeting, the RBA did discuss the option of a 40 basis point increase for its first rate rise since November 2010.



The cash rate rise in May 2022 was the first hike in over a decade. Source: SBS News Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh said, on average, households are going into this rising interest rate environment better prepared than probably ever before.





"On average, Australian mortgage holders are 45 months, that is almost four years, ahead on their mortgage payments," she told Sky News.



However, she conceded averages always disguise people at both ends of the spectrum.





"There are some people who are going to be finding even the smallest movement (in rates) ... quite tough," she said.





The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index - a pointer to future household spending - was also released on Tuesday, which is now at its lowest level since mid-August 2020, down 4.1 per cent for the week.





"Consumers are especially pessimistic about the current economic outlook and their current financial circumstances," ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank said.





The Australian Institute for Petroleum said the national average petrol price was down 3.1 cents in the past week to 196.9 cents per litre, ending six weeks of consecutive increases.





However, such modest relief could prove short-lived with global oil prices on the rise again and wholesale petrol prices already near 190 cents a litre.