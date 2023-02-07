Australia

Reserve Bank warns of more rate hikes as cash rate hits 11-year high

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has warned there will likely be more pain ahead this year for mortgage holders.

People walk passed the headquarters of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said curbing inflation is the main focus of both the Reserve Bank and the government. Source: AAP / Rick Rycroft/AP

KEY POINTS:
  • The Reserve Bank has raised its cash rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.35 per cent.
  • The RBA is trying to dampen spending in order to put a lid on inflation.
  • This rise is far outpacing wage growth, which increased by just 3.1 per cent over the year to September 2022.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has raised its cash rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.35 per cent, its highest point in over a decade.

It's the ninth rise in the cash rate since last May and takes it to its highest level since September 2012.

The RBA is trying to dampen spending in order to put a lid on inflation, which has risen to 7.8 per cent in the year to December, the highest rise since 1990.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe warned there would be more pain ahead this year for mortgage holders.

"Global inflation remains very high … it will be some time, though, before inflation is back to target rates."

"The Board expects that further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead to ensure that inflation returns to target and that this period of high inflation is only temporary."
READ MORE

The 'dud' savings accounts failing to keep pace with rate hikes, and what you can do about them

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said while the government couldn't "interfere" with the RBA's decision, it was focused on delivering cost-of-living relief to Australians.

"It’s our job to focus on the broader pressures that are coming at us from around the world and being felt around the kitchen tables of this country," he said in Canberra on Tuesday afternoon.

"Think cheaper early childhood education, cheaper medicines and also taking some of the sting out of electricity price rises that we expect to see in our economy. The second part of our plan is obviously to deal with the issues in our supply chains and in our workforce."

The current rise in inflation is far outpacing wage growth, which increased by just 3.1 per cent over the year to September 2022, with public sector wages growing just 2.3 per cent, while household purchasing power continues to fall.

Past rate hikes are already hurting household budgets, with the banks expected to pass this latest rise onto customers quickly.

The RBA has said it wants to return inflation to the 2–3 per cent range over time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Follow the latest from SBS News at 
www.sbs.com.au/news
, or on the SBS News app available on 
iOS
 or 
Android
.
Share
2 min read
Published 7 February 2023 at 2:35pm, updated 41 minutes ago at 2:58pm
By Caroline Riches
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life

The day Tash found her mum's recipes changed the rest of her life

Life

Robyn was prescribed a popular drug that’s now in short supply. Here’s why she stopped taking it

Australia

Why Australia Day is really held on 26 January

Australia

Will Australia introduce backpacker visas for people aged over 35?

Immigration

You'll never guess where Louisa is really from — and she's not alone

Australia

What's causing Australia's frozen chip shortage and how long will it last?

Australia

TJ called an employment service provider for advice. They say an agent made jokes about suicide

Australia