Scott Morrison defends leaving open the possibility of Alan Tudge returning to his cabinet

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has doubled down on backing Liberal backbencher Alan Tudge to rejoin his cabinet, after facing questions about the makeup of his post-election frontbench.





Mr Tudge announced he would step aside last December following allegations he was "abusive" during an extramarital affair with his former adviser Rachelle Miller.

He has strenuously denied the allegation, and an investigation found insufficient evidence Mr Tudge breached the ministerial standards.

Mr Morrison was asked on Sunday by a reporter whether Mr Tudge would be in his cabinet after the election and responded: "Alan Tudge is still in my cabinet."

During an interview on SBS World News, Mr Morrison was again asked to clarify the status of Mr Tudge in his frontbench lineup.

"He stood aside up until the next election and I’m taking my whole team forward to the next election," he said.

"I'll be very clear with people about the team I’m taking forward."

He spoke to SBS World News from Nowra on NSW's south coast on his first stopover after launching a six-week federal election campaign on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s office said Mr Tudge has not been paid a ministerial salary since 2 December.

"He is not performing any of his functions as a Minister."

Cabinet minister Stuart Robert has taken over the duties of the role as acting education minister.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese described the admission Mr Tudge was still in the prime minister's cabinet and the prospect of his frontbench return as "extraordinary".

"It just shows the chaos that is there. Even when people step aside, they’ve still got the job," Mr Albanese said after Mr Morrison confirmed Mr Tudge was still in his cabinet.

"The education minister who stood aside apparently is still in the cabinet as the education minister, so I’m not quite sure what’s going on there."

On 4 March, Mr Morrison had said Mr Tudge was "not seeking to return to the frontbench, and I support his decision".

Mr Tudge released a statement on the same day saying he had "requested not to be returned to the front bench before the election".

He has been on leave since December.

Former public servant Dr Vivienne Thom in December conducted an inquiry into the allegations against Mr Tudge and found he did not breach ministerial standards.

The inquiry had investigated allegations that Ms Miller had suffered bullying and harassment by Mr Tudge, but said there was "insufficient evidence to support a finding on the balance of probabilities".

The report also noted the findings were "limited by Ms Miller's decision not to participate".

It also said: "the Ministerial Standards do not specifically address broader integrity and conflict of interest issues that can be a consequence of relationships that do not amount to ongoing or family relationships".

On Sunday, Alan Tudge confirmed he will be running at this federal election to hold onto the Victorian seat of Aston.

"I will be standing again and seeking your vote to continue to be your representative," he said on social media.

"I hope to earn your support at the upcoming election."