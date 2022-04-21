Scott Morrison responds to backlash over disability remark as Labor challenges Coalition on aged care

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responded to the growing backlash to his comment in Wednesday night's leaders' debate that he was "blessed" to have children who did not have disabilities.





Mr Morrison made the comment when the mother of a four-year-old boy with autism asked him about the future of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

"I have a four-year-old son. We are grateful to receive funds through the NDIS," said Catherine at the first leaders' debate of the election campaign on Wednesday night in Brisbane.

"But I've heard many stories of people having their funds cut recently under the current government, including our own.

"I've been told to give my son the best future, I should vote Labor.

"Can you please tell me what the future of the NDIS looks like under your government?"

Mr Morrison responded: "Jenny and I have been blessed, we have two children who haven’t had to go through that.

"And so for parents, with children who are disabled, I can only try and understand your aspirations for those children."

The comment has drawn criticism from Labor as well as former Australia of the Year Grace Tame - who has autism.

The 2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott has also taken to social media to say people with disability don't need to be felt sorry for, calling for them to be treated equally.

Mr Morrison said he made his comments in "good faith" in an attempt to explain that his family hadn't faced these challenges.

"Every single child is a blessing there is no doubt about that," he told 2GB radio.

"I was just simply saying that it's tough and I'm grateful that there is these hardships that I and Jenny haven't had to deal with."

Mr Morrison also accused Labor of trying to take something in "good spirit" and use it for "political purposes" in the middle of a campaign.

"Of course, there is no greater love than a parent has for a child and particularly a child who has special needs and it is a blessing," he said.

"I was just simply trying to say in good faith look, I haven't walked in your shoes Catherine, I'm not going to pretend to say that I understand it as well as you do."

Former opposition leader and opposition minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten has criticised Mr Morrison's handling of the NDIS on Twitter, and said "every child is a blessing".

He also called for Mr Morrison to apologise to people with disability and their families for his remarks.

Labor Senator Katy Gallagher said she was "shocked" by Mr Morrison's comments while appearing on the Seven Network's Sunrise program, saying that she was "blessed to have a child with autism".

"I was really upset by that comment," Senator Gallagher said.

"I found it really offending and quite shocking and it's something that people who have a disability — children with autism — it's the kind of response they get all the time, that people are blessed not to have what they have when in actual fact, every child is a blessing.

"Certainly my daughter enriches my life and my partner's life every day."

The 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame, who made headlines earlier this year for her tense interaction with the prime minister at this year's Australian of the Year awards, criticised Mr Morrison for his comments, implying that he was "fake".

Mr Alcott addressed the comments on social media on Thursday morning.

"Woke up this morning feeling very blessed to be disabled - I reckon my parents are pretty happy about it too," he tweeted.

"Feeling sorry for us and our families doesn't help. Treating us equally, and giving us the choice and control over our own lives does."

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese refrained from criticising the prime minister when asked about the comments, responding: "I think every child is a blessing for parents."

Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes, who has a son with autism has defended the prime minister's comments.

"To be honest, I did not think of anything of them at all. I certainly didn't take anything negative away from it," she told the ABC.

Senator Hughes says the anger has been misplaced by people who are against Mr Morrison.

"I know there were days, very early on when my son was younger, that were really, really hard. I didn't feel particularly blessed.

Mr Morrison will continue his campaign in Brisbane on Thursday following the leaders' debate, spruiking a plan to make life easier for Australians in outer suburbs.

The government will provide $28.2 million for 66 successful projects to address mobile phone blackspots across the country and a further $78.5 million for projects that address mobile phone and connectivity issues in outer urban and urban fringe areas.

Mr Albanese is travelling to the NSW South Coast to the electorate of Gilmore.

Labor challenges Coalition over aged care response

Labor aged care services spokesperson Clare O'Neil

has challenged the Morrison government to come clean over its stance on having 24-hour nursing staff in aged care homes.

Ms O'Neil demanded the government clarify its policy over the royal commission recommendation, following comments made on Sky News by Social Services Minister Anne Ruston on Wednesday.

Senator Ruston has said the government had accepted the recommendation to place a nurse in homes 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but that it was working to a realistic timeline to avoid placing pressure on the health system.

Labor has promised to implement this policy if elected, but the Coalition has argued doing so would risk shutting down facilities because there aren't enough nurses to staff them.

Ms O'Neil said Senator Ruston had "told the Australian people a lie" accusing her of "pretending" the government shared the same approach.

"We should not allow government ministers to come on television in the middle of an election campaign and completely fib about what their policy is," she said.

"What I want the government to do is to front up about their policies and defend them."

Solomon Islands-China fallout

The issue of Solomon Islands signing a security agreement with China became a flashpoint in Wednesday night's leaders' debate with Mr Morrison rebuffing Labor's criticism.

During a heated exchange, Mr Morrison accused Labor of taking "China's side" after it accused the government of not intervening to stop the deal.

Mr Morrison has sought to ease concerns over the agreement by saying Solomon Islands had ruled out a military base being established under the pact.

But Defence Minister Peter Dutton on Thursday said China does "not play by the same rules" and couldn't be held to their pledges about militarisation.

"You can expect the Chinese to do all they can now that they've got this agreement signed," Mr Dutton told Sky News when questioned on whether troops would move in.

Mr Albanese has attempted to switch the national security debate to the Coalition's handling of what Labor has described as a major foreign policy failure.

"Where has Peter Dutton turned up? The people of the Pacific ... have all seen the video of him talking about how funny it is that countries are going to go underwater," he said.

"China is more forward-leaning. We all accept that. The difference is how do you respond to it?"

With AAP.