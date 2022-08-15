Scott Morrison says he doesn't 'recall' being sworn in as social services minister as list of secret portfolios grows

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has broken his silence following revelations he was secretly sworn into extra portfolios during his tenure, saying he took the measures as safeguards in response to the coronavirus pandemic.





On Tuesday morning, it was revealed Mr Morrison was sworn into a fourth portfolio, with documents revealing more about the former prime minister's moves to secretly install himself across his government's ministries.





It was previously revealed that Mr Morrison was appointed to the portfolios of health, finance and resources (alongside other ministers) in 2021 by Governor-General David Hurley.





"We were dealing with quite extraordinary circumstances, and as a result ... we had to take some extraordinary measures to put safeguards in place," he told Radio 2GB host Ben Fordham.





"None of these, in the case of the finance and the health portfolio, were required to be used, they were there as a safeguard, they were there as a redundancy. "



An administrative arrangements order for the social services portfolio was signed by Mr Morrison and Governor-General David Hurley on 28 June 2021, in addition to him also being privately sworn in as health minister, finance minister and resources minister.





Mr Morrison told Radio 2GB while he "could not recall" being sworn into social services, he did not dispute the reports.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declined to directly express his support for the governor-general when asked to on Tuesday morning, as the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet inquires into the legality of Mr Morrison's leadership arrangements.





"The governor-general acted on the advice of the government of the day. It is Scott Morrison that initiated this extraordinary and unprecedented action," Mr Albanese told the ABC.





"The governor-general's job is to take the advice of the government of the day. I don't intend to pass judgement ... blame for this lands squarely on the former government. Clearly other ministers knew ... they chose not to make it public."





Mr Albanese indicated there could be further portfolios Mr Morrison swore himself into.





"There may well be more but I'll have more to say about that when I'm properly briefed," he said.



