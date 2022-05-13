Scott Morrison says his government would 'change gears' if re-elected as campaign enters final week

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he is looking forward to "changing gears" as he sought to explain a promise to shift his leadership style if his government is re-elected.





Mr Morrison on Friday admitted he can be "a bit of a bulldozer" when it comes to some issues - a leadership style required to overcome the challenges faced during his time in government - and vowed to change the way he leads the country.





The comments were quickly criticised by Opposition leader Anthony Albanese, who said voters should elect a new government if they wanted change.



Fronting media in the Melbourne electorate of Deakin on Sunday as the election campaign enters its final week, Mr Morrison said the COVID-19 pandemic was a time for his government to "be in the gear of pushing through".





"And that was necessary to ensure that Australia was able to not just come through this pandemic [but to] make many decisions and make many decisions quickly," he said.





"I've had to make decisions, not all of which are popular, and not all of which people would agree with and not on every occasion… because we’re dealing with a global pandemic and we had to move fast. And we had to get things as right as we possibly could."





Mr Morrison said the next stage is "very different" as we "come out of the pandemic".





“And as a government, I’m looking forward to changing the gears of our government to secure those opportunities that are ahead of us. And that means being able to engage more with local communities".





When asked by a reporter why the final week of the election campaign was the time for change, the prime minister said he has been "listening to people".





"Over the course of this campaign, it has been the opportunity to do that; which, frankly, over the course of the last two years, we have all been locked up in Canberra."



Coalition commits to expanding school sports program

Mr Morrison made the comments while campaigning in Melbourne as he announced the expansion of a program designed to get more high school students into sport.





The Sporting Schools program expansion would see up to 700,000 more students play sport in school, with more than $20 million being spent on the initiative.





The program, currently available for year 7 and 8 students, will be expanded into years 9 and 10.





The government will also pledge $79.6 million to extend the program into schools for another two years until the end of 2024.



The prime minister said the program would allow for more students to be able to get access to national sporting organisations such as Netball Australia, AFL and Cricket Australia.





"Getting more young people involved in sport helps keep our kids active, builds confidence and it provides a way for families to connect back to community sporting clubs as we bounce back from the pandemic," he said.





"It also creates opportunities and connections to support those students who want to make their sporting dreams a reality and look to become the next Sam Kerr, Ellyse Perry or Lance Franklin."





An extra $4.8 million will also be spent to support surf living clubs purchase equipment such as defibrillators and rescue boards and other safety gear.



Labor vows to boost Medicare

Meanwhile, Anthony Albanese will pledge more than $700 million to boost Medicare across the country.





With one week until Australians go to the polls, the opposition leader will announce a $750 million fund that would deliver better care and access for patients.





The Strengthening Medicare Fund would provide $250 million a year over three years from 2023/24, and would seek to deliver more affordability for patients and provide better management for complex and chronic conditions.





Labor would also set up a Medicare that would be chaired by the health minister and bring together policy leaders in health, such as the Australian Medical Association.



A grants program of $220 million will also be spent on local GP clinics to upgrade systems, purchase equipment and upskill staff, with grants of $25,000 or $50,000 available for practices, depending on their size.





Mr Albanese, who will begin campaigning on Saturday in Darwin, said the funds would make it easier for people to see a GP.





"General practice is the cornerstone of the Australian health system," he said.





"Australians trust their GPs. It's a vital relationship in ensuring all Australians get the quality healthcare they deserve."



