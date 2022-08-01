Scott Morrison sworn in as parliament resumes with territory rights and immigration detention on agenda

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has been sworn in after missing the first week of the 47th parliament to attend an international leaders’ event in Tokyo.





He made the oath on Monday alongside former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and Labor MP Maria Vamvakinou who were also absent from the opening of parliament.





Mr Joyce had taken personal leave after his father died.



Mr Morrison is seated on the backbench for the first time in nine years after resigning from the leadership of the Liberal Party following the May federal election loss.





Parliament has returned for the second half of its opening sitting fortnight, giving the government the chance to build momentum behind its legislative agenda.



(left to right) Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, Labor member for Calwell Maria Vamvakinou and former prime minister Scott Morrison are sworn in at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS A proposal to restore territory rights, backed by Labor backbenchers, is among those introduced to the House of Representatives on Monday. It would allow territory governments to legislate on voluntary assisted dying.





Northern Territory Labor MP Luke Gosling introduced the proposal in collaboration with Labor MP for the ACT Alicia Payne. It would repeal laws allowing the Commonwealth to overturn territory laws.



Labor member for Solomon Luke Gosling said the territory rights bill is a "simple but long overdue" proposal. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS While introducing the bill, Mr Gosling asked his colleagues to support what he described as a simple, but long overdue, proposal.





"For too long Australians living in the territories have been treated as second-class citizens," he told parliament on Monday.





"This private member's bill restores the democratic rights of citizens in the territories by removing a constraint on the legislative authority of their elected representatives which does not exist anywhere else in Australia."





The NT government passed a world-first law to legalise euthanasia in 1995.





But legislation aimed at blocking the laws passed federal parliament in 1997, harnessing a constitutional power which enables the federal parliament to overturn the laws of territory jurisdictions.





The so-called Andrews laws were named after former Liberal MP Kevin Andrews, who introduced the bill.





While every state government has since passed laws to allow terminally ill adults to decide how to end their lives, the ACT and NT have been prevented from doing so.



Call to end 'immoral' refugee detention

A proposal to abolish Australia's costly mandatory immigration detention scheme was also introduced to parliament - backed by two independent lower house crossbenchers and refugee advocates.





Tasmanian MP Andrew Wilkie introduced the bill, which is calling for an end to the "torturous conditions" experienced by detainees.





His proposal would mandate time frames on detention, require independent oversight, introduce minimum conditions and make detention a last resort.



It would also provide detainees with access to housing, financial support, the right to work, education, health care, and other government services while visa applications are processed.





"This arrangement in Australia is immoral, it is immoral to deny someone their liberty and to keep them in cruel conditions in what is really a punitive arrangement," Mr Wilkie said.



Independent MP Andrew Wilkie speaks at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: SBS News / LUKAS COCH It costs Australian taxpayers $360,000 per year to hold a person in onshore immigration detention and $460,000 for hotel detention, Mr Wilkie said.





North Sydney independent MP Kylea Tink, who called for immigration detention reform in her maiden speech, also backed Mr Wilkie's proposal.





"We are a global outlier in locking people up on a mandatory basis and without time limits ... politics has failed here," she said.





The bill would be unlikely to pass as the immigration detention system has the bipartisan backing of Labor and the Coalition.



Lidia Thorpe told to retake oath for calling queen a coloniser

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe earlier made a stand in the Senate while being sworn in, raising her fist - often seen as a symbol of resistance - and branded the Queen a "coloniser" while referring to herself as "sovereign".





She was then told to recite the oath of allegiance without the additional words.



The Greens also intend to introduce new laws to the Senate this week, which if enacted would mean emissions from new projects such as mines would be assessed before being given the final approval from the government.





While negotiations on the climate bill are ongoing, the new laws would assess the impact of emissions from polluting projects before the environment minister would be able to sign off on the project.





Greens environment spokeswoman Sarah Hanson-Young said greater practical action was needed to help deal with rising emissions.



