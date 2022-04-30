Several people arrested in Canada's capital after anti-government protest becomes unruly

Police in the Canadian capital have arrested several people after a march by hundreds of bikers, pedestrians and cars waving Canadian flags through downtown Ottawa turned unruly.





Friday's parade was a protest against what they said was government overreach and came less than three months after a truckers' movement paralysed the capital for more than three weeks.

Ottawa police said several people had been arrested and officers remained at the scene to maintain safety.

Organisers of Friday's convoy, which they call Rolling Thunder Ottawa, say they are there in support of "freedom" and military veterans.

Hundreds of motorcycles and other vehicles were part of the Rolling Thunder Ottawa protest in the Canadian capital, following a similar trucker convoy protest in February. Source: Getty / DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Local media say several of the participants were in Ottawa during the previous protest, which was against a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.

Several honking truckers and protesters standing on top of pick-up vehicles and cars, shouting "freedom" marched through downtown Ottawa as police deployed additional officers to get the situation under control.

Ottawa Police, which came under criticism for their handling of February protests, had said they would not allow motor vehicles to stop or park on downtown streets.

They had brought in additional personnel to bolster municipal authorities before the march.

Two months after a trucker-led occupation of Canada's capital, police said that bikers planning another anti-establishment protest would be blocked from parading their motorcycles near Parliament. Source: Getty / DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

In February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked seldom-used emergency powers to clear Ottawa protests and police arrested dozens of people who blocked the downtown core near parliament.

The protesters had also blocked key border crossings to the United States.

The events that started on Friday are due to end on Sunday.