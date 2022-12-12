Six people, including two police officers, killed at rural Queensland property. Here's what we know so far

Key Points Two police officers and a member of the public were shot dead during an ambush in Queensland.

AAP has been told the three attackers were killed in a firefight with officers.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the horrific incident was devastating for the victims' families and the entire organisation.

Police have shot dead three people after an ambush at a remote property on Queensland's Darling Downs in which two officers and a member of the public were killed.





The Queensland Police Union president described the attack as "a ruthless, calculated and targeted execution, while the prime minister has described it as "heartbreaking".





Here's what we know so far.



Officers hit by gunfire at rural property

Earlier on Monday, four officers were at the isolated rural property to investigate reports of a missing person from NSW and were met with a hail of gunfire.





Police returned fire but the two officers were critically injured and died at the scene.





It is understood the officers who died during the ambush - one male, one female - were constables in their 20s who had been stationed at nearby Tara.



Another two officers were wounded when at least two gunmen opened fire at the rural property at Wains Road in Wieambilla at 4.45pm.





Authorities said a siege situation then ensued at the property and specialist police officers and PolAir responded.





"Two males and a female were fatally shot during a confrontation with police shortly after 10.30pm," police said in a statement early on Tuesday morning.





According to police sources, the men were brothers and the woman was one's partner.



'Ruthless, calculated and targeted execution'

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the horrific incident was devastating for the victims' families and the entire organisation.





The commissioner fought back tears as she confirmed the initial deaths of the three people, including two police officers, at the late-night media conference on Monday.



"I would like to also pay tribute to all police and first responders who assisted at the scene and are continuing to respond this evening," she said.





"Tragically, this is the largest loss of life we have suffered in one single incident in recent times ... It is devastating news."





Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said "the behaviour of these murderers tonight is absolutely unacceptable".





He described the attack as "a ruthless, calculated and targeted execution of our colleagues and loved ones" and the slain officers as young and "very junior in service".





"The two police on the ground, they were executed in cold blood ... this should never have happened. It was completely unexpected."



Emergency declaration remains in place

An emergency declaration remained in place on Tuesday morning for the Wieambilla area and a crime scene had been established at the property.





The declaration encompasses the area of Chinchilla Tara Rd, Wieambilla Rd, Bennetts School Rd, and Mary Street.



An exclusion zone has been set up by Queensland Police following the fatal shooting of two police officers in rural Queensland, at Wieambilla. Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE Circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated by police and overviewed by the Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the coroner.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had earlier said it was a heartbreaking loss for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.





"My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you," he tweeted.



Opposition leader Peter Dutton, a former Queensland police officer, was also moved by the tragedy.





"Deeply distressing news coming out of western Queensland tonight with those police officers who have been murdered," he wrote.





"Police officers face danger every day to keep us from it."





Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the deaths were a "horrible tragedy" as Western Downs regional council mayor Paul McVeigh said his community was shattered.



