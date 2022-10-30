South Korea searches for answers after Halloween crush kills 153, including one Australian

Shocked family members collected bodies, parents searched for children and a country sought answers after at least 153 people were crushed to death when a crowd in South Korea surged in an alleyway during Halloween festivities.





President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning and designated Seoul's popular Itaewon district a disaster zone after the Saturday night disaster, while foreign leaders expressed their condolences over the tragedy, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping.



Advertisement

South Korea's foreign ministry put the total at 26 foreign nationals killed from 15 countries. The dead included people from China, Iran, Japan Russia, and at least one Australian .





The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) confirmed on Sunday it had been notified of the Australian's death and said consular officials were assisting the deceased's family and working to help other Australians present at the event.





A father who burst into tears as he collected his daughter's body from a morgue in the nation's capital, said the news "came like a bolt from the blue sky".





An estimated 100,000 attended the event, which local vendors said was "unprecedented", but the overstretched police force, also dealing with a protest across town, only planned to deploy some 200 officers.





The crowd in Itaewon surged into an alley, killing at least 153 people, most of them in their 20s, emergency officials said, adding the death toll could rise.





The party-goers, some still in their teens and many in Halloween costumes, were ready to enjoy the bars, nightclubs and restaurants where the revelry routinely spills over into narrow and often steep side streets.



READ MORE Are Australians celebrating Halloween at the wrong time of year?

Instead, the street became filled with people crying for help, while emergency workers desperately sought to free trapped bodies and perform CPR on people splayed across the debris-littered ground.





Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, told a briefing at the scene 82 people were injured, 19 of them seriously.





Families and friends desperately sought word of loved ones at community centres turned into facilities for missing people.





At least 90 per cent of the victims had been identified by midday on Sunday, with delays affecting some foreign nationals and teenagers who did not yet have identification cards, the Interior Ministry said.





Makeshift memorials began appearing near the site, with onlookers leaving flowers and notes.



More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul. Source: AFP / ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images President Yoon expressed condolences to the victims and his wishes for a speedy recovery to the many injured in one of South Korea's worst disasters and the world's worst stampedes in decades.





"This is truly tragic," he said in a statement, vowing an investigation into the cause of the disaster.





"A tragedy and disaster that should not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul last night."



Unruliness, then chaos

The crush of party-goers came as Itaewon, a symbol of freewheeling nightlife in the South Korean capital for decades, was just starting to thrive after more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions, with trendy restaurants and shops replacing seedy establishments.





It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years to be virtually free of COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing. Many of the party-goers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.





Twenty-four hours before, there were already warning signs that the festivities were attracting dangerous numbers of people, and victims and their relatives questioned an apparent lack of crowd control.





Early on Sunday costumes and personal belongings mingled with blood spots in the narrow street. Survivors huddled under emergency blankets amid throngs of emergency workers, police, and media.



The Itaewon district is popular with young South Koreans and expatriates alike, its dozens of bars and restaurants. Source: Getty / The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im Witnesses described the crowd becoming increasingly unruly and agitated as the evening deepened. Chaos erupted just before the stampede, with police on hand for the event at times struggling to control the crowds, witnesses said.





Moon Ju-young, 21, said there were clear signs of trouble in the alley before the incident. He told Reuters it was more than 10 times as crowded as usual.





Social media footage showed hundreds of people packed in the narrow, sloped alley crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them free.





Mr Choi, the Yongsan district fire chief, said all the deaths were likely from the crush in the alley.



Paramedics at the scene, quickly overwhelmed by the number of victims, were asking passers-by to administer first aid.





In an interview with local broadcaster YTN, Lee Beom-suk, a doctor at the event, described the chaos.





"So many victims' faces were pale. I could not catch their pulse or breathing and many of them had a bloody nose. When I tried CPR, I also drew blood out of their mouths."





Photos captured by AFP showed scores of bodies on the pavement covered by bed sheets, and emergency workers loading more bodies on stretchers into ambulances.





Three off-duty American soldiers stationed in South Korea said they found themselves caught up in the crowd surge, describing scenes of chaos, suffering and death as they struggled to help.





But just after they managed to leap out of the crowd "it started happening — everybody just fell on top of each other like dominoes," Jarmil Taylor, 40, said.





"People in the pile were panicking which made the situation worse. There were sounds everywhere that made it impossible — screaming people just drowned out all the sounds," he added.





He and his friends would try to pull victims out of the crush and carry them to safety so that emergency responders could perform CPR, he said.





"We were picking a lot of people and taking them into the nearby clubs since they had finally opened them up. The clubs' floors was filled with people laid on the ground."



READ MORE More than 140 dead in tragic Seoul Halloween stampede

Makeshift morgue

Fire officials and witnesses said people continued to pour into the alley after it was already packed wall-to-wall, when those at the top of the slope fell, sending people below them toppling over others.





One woman said her daughter, pulled from the crush of people, survived after being trapped for more than an hour.





A makeshift morgue was set up in a building next to the scene. About four dozen bodies were wheeled out on wheeled stretchers and moved to a government facility to identify the victims, according to a Reuters witness.



Huge crowds of people gathered for Halloween parties in Seoul's Itaewon district, causing the crowd crush, according to fire authorities. Source: Getty / Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images The Itaewon district is popular with young South Koreans and expatriates alike, its dozens of bars and restaurants packed on Saturday for Halloween.





"You would see big crowds at Christmas and fireworks ... but this was several ten-folds bigger than any of that," Park Jung-hoon, 21, said.





With the easing of the COVID pandemic, curfews on bars and restaurants and a limit of 10 people for private gatherings were lifted in April. An outdoor mask mandate was dropped in May.





President Yoon held an emergency meeting with senior aides and ordered a task force be set up to secure resources to treat the injured and launch a thorough investigation into the cause of the disaster.



