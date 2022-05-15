Super plan or act of 'desperation'? Coalition, Labor clash over housing policy

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has criticised the Coalition's superannuation for housing scheme, describing it as a "thought bubble" made in "desperation".





Mr Albanese made the comments when questioned by journalists about his own housing policy .





"The government in its desperation has come up with a thought bubble according to itself, has not been modelled. They have no idea what the impact will be," Mr Albanese said.





If re-elected, the Coalition government would allow first home buyers to take up to 40 per cent of their super (up to $50,000) to put towards buying a home . The scheme, dubbed the Super Home Buyer Scheme, would start by 1 July 2023.





The scheme would apply to new and existing homes with the invested amount to be returned to their superannuation fund when the house is sold, including a share of any capital gain.





First home buyers must have saved 5 per cent of their deposit separately and live in the home for at least 12 months.





Minister for Superannuation Jane Hume admitted on Monday morning the policy could result in a "bump" in housing prices, but said it would be short-term.





"But that doesn’t play out the long-term benefits of more homeownership, fewer people relying on rent," Senator Hume told ABC’s RN Breakfast host Patricia Karvelas.



When asked whether the house price impact had been modelled, she did not directly answer the question.





"There are too many factors that play into the prices of housing temporarily and permanently," Senator Hume said.





Mr Albanese described the Coalition's policy as "an attack on future savings, an attack on future generations."





"The government now have a policy to cut super, to cut real wages of those on the minimum wage and to increase the cost of living pressures on people who are doing it really tough at the moment," Mr Albanese said.





"In contrast, our policy includes the establishment of a housing supply and affordability council, working with Mark McGowan and other state premiers and chief ministers on how we have a national strategy to increase supply of housing.





"The key is - you've got to increase supply if you want to deal with some of the housing affordability issues."



Minister for Superannuation Jane Hume at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, February 17, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE Mr Albanese said Labor's policy would also include 20,000 additional social housing dwellings, 10,000 affordable housing dwellings for essential workers, emergency housing for women and children escaping domestic violence, and a remote housing policy.





"Our Help to Buy scheme is based upon a scheme here in WA that has operated effectively for three decades. For three decades," he said.





"The difference is, as well, the policy that we announced, Help to Buy, was endorsed by [Prime Minister] Scott Morrison and other Liberals for a long period of time until we announced it, and then they opposed it.





"Their policy that they announced yesterday has been opposed by their own ministers in their own government over a long period of time."



But Mr Morrison said the scheme would provide people with "more independence", despite Senator Hume's admission it would raise house prices.





"This plan is about utilising people's own savings, their own superannuation, so they don't have to stand on the curb and watch house prices run away from them and they're unable to get in and own their own home," Mr Morrison said.





"Our plan is putting Australians in charge of their future with their own money. It’s their money. We’ll not tell them what to do with it. They’ll make their own decisions. But we’re not going to lock them away from it. We’re not going to let them stand on the kerb while housing prices run away from them and they’re not getting that opportunity.





"It's a well-calibrated scheme. It's well-designed. We've thought it through carefully."





Eva Scheerlinck, chief executive of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees, the peak body for the $1.6 trillion member-owned superannuation sector, called it an "ill-informed and ill-targeted measure" that would drive up house prices.



A ’SOLD’ sign is seen outside an apartment block in Canberra. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE She said it would reduce asset diversification in retirement accounts.





"First home buyers are being asked to choose between a home and saving for their retirement, they should be able to have both," Ms Scheerlinck said.





"The Australian government must address this modern-day inequity by addressing supply issues rather than raiding super. A first home should not come at the expense of dignity in retirement."





The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia pointed to a report it published on the issue in March 2021, which argued that early release of superannuation for housing deposits would increase house prices, making homeownership even more out-of-reach for low-income earners.



Supporters of the scheme say it retains the integrity of the retirement savings system, given that when the property is sold, the amount contributed from super would be returned to the fund, along with a share of any capital gain.





"The success of this policy is that it is aligned with the intent of superannuation which is to provide sufficient retirement income," Master Builders Australia chief executive, Denita Wawn, said.





"People who own their home, particularly in retirement, are significantly more secure financially than those who do not. They enjoy a higher standard of living."



Scott Morrison rejects recession suggestion ahead of predicted unemployment rate drop

Mr Morrison has dismissed suggestions the Australian economy faces the risk of a recession at a time when figures this week could see the unemployment rate fall below 4 per cent.





Recent volatility in global financial markets has been sparked by fears the US Federal Reserve will overshoot on lifting interest rates to combat heated inflation pressures in the United States.





The Reserve Bank has already started lifting the cash rate in the face of the highest rate of inflation in Australia in more than 20 years and with little sign of pressures receding with petrol prices on the rise again.



Workers are seen on a construction site in Sydney. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE On the election campaign trail in the southern Queensland seat of Blair, the prime minister was asked whether he could guarantee the Australian economy would not fall into a recession.





"Rising interest rates and rising inflation, as we all know, is the product of what we're seeing with a global set of forces on Australia," Mr Morrison said.





"Unemployment is at four per cent and falling. That is not a sign of a weakening economy. That's the sign of a strengthening economy."





April jobs figures will be released on Thursday, two days out from election day.



Economists expect the unemployment rate to have eased to 3.9 per cent in April from 4 per cent in March, the lowest level since in 1974, as 30,000 people joined the workforce.





However, Wednesday's crucial wages figures will confirm that despite all the government's chest-beating about a strong economy, voters' pay is growing at about half the rate of inflation.





The wage price index - data used by the RBA and Treasury to assess wages growth - is forecast by economists to have grown at a slightly more upbeat 0.8 per cent in the March quarter.





However, this would still leave the annual rate at 2.5 per cent.



While the highest rate since 2014, it would be substantially below the annual rate of inflation at 5.1 per cent as of the March quarter.





"We want to see the unemployment rate come down as low as possible, but .... the defining challenge in the jobs market is real wages going backwards," Labor's treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers told reporters in Brisbane.





"The government always wants to pat themselves on the back for the unemployment rate as a desperate distraction from all of the other economic challenges that we have."



'Outraged and confused': Advance Australia signs ruled in breach of electoral laws

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) says signs depicting two independent candidates as Greens are in breach of federal electoral laws.





The signs were authorised by conservative political lobby group Advance Australia, and depicted ACT Senate candidate David Pocock and independent MP for Warringah, Zali Steggall, wearing clothing containing the official logo of the Australian Greens.





Advance Australia has agreed not to display the signs, to avoid court action.



Mr Pocock welcomed the AEC's findings, and said he was disappointed it had taken more than three weeks for the decision to be reached.





"We have received hundreds of emails, calls, and messages from people across the ACT outraged and confused by Advance Australia's false and misleading advertising," he said in a statement.





"We have today written to the AEC requesting that Advance Australia be prosecuted for this flagrant breach of Australian electoral law."



Crossbenchers lay down priorities as hung parliament prospect looms

Ms Steggall, Greens Leader Adam Bandt, United Australia Party Leader Craig Kelly, and independent Senator Rex Patrick on Monday appeared on a National Press Club panel, hosted by club president and ABC 7.30's chief political correspondent Laura Tingle.





With a hung parliament a possibility following the 21 May election, Ms Tingle questioned the panel on what the crossbenchers might seek to gain from the major parties if they hold the balance of power.





Greens leader and federal member for Melbourne Adam Bandt said the party would push the next government to act on the climate crisis and stop opening new coal and gas projects.



"We also want to tackle the cost of living crisis, getting dental and mental health into Medicare will be a priority for us," Mr Bandt said.





"I want to see justice for First Nations people with progress on truth and treaty as well as voice. And also push to wipe student debt and lift support for people who are doing it tough by lifting income support.





"So those things would be on the table and, yes, there is a real opportunity and a power-sharing parliament to reform parliament and the institutions to make them work better and more transparently."





Senator Patrick said the things Mr Bandt listed were already happening in the Senate.





"One of the things that people need to do, however, when they're considering who they vote for is [to] understand that it's a long game," he said.





"I often see people poking and trying to get a quick answer from parliamentarians but actually in most cases it's best done in a slow and methodical manner and that's what happens in the Senate and it would be good to see some of those changes in the House."



Independent Senator Rex Patrick during Senate Estimates at Parliament House in Canberra, 17 February 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE Mr Kelly's priorities were primarily health-related, saying he would push to reject the World Health Organisation’s global pandemic accord, end vaccine mandates, and improve health care and funding.





Mr Kelly claimed Bureau of Statistics data showed a 22 per cent increase deaths in January and "no one can explain it".





"There is a crisis in healthcare in our nation. We have had these government bureaucrats, health ministers - both federal and state, Labor and Liberal - running around saying they're keeping us safe," he said.



Ms Steggall said she would focus on bringing "integrity and truth" to politics.





"We must have a clear and detailed framework around how we are going to address global warming and climate change. We need to embrace the opportunities that come out of the biggest challenge we face which is the transition to net zero. But to do that, we need fiscal discipline," she said.





"We need to end the rorts. We have to have a federal integrity commission and anti-corruption with teeth, with powers, to ensure Australians can trust that their taxpayer dollar is being spent to their best benefit."



The prime minister denies misrepresenting AUKUS pact

The prime minister used the trilateral AUKUS agreement to play politics with national security by not informing Labor until the very last minute, the Opposition leader says.





Top brass in the United States reportedly entrusted the Liberal prime minister to bring the Labor leader into the tent, requiring bipartisan support before proceeding with the decades-long partnership as a key pillar of the agreement, according to Nine newspapers.





Labor was subsequently informed the day before the agreement was made public in mid-September 2021.





Mr Albanese said Mr Morrison had put his personal interest ahead of the national interest by not seeking bipartisanship from Labor ahead of the announcement.



The US expected the Morrison government to brief Labor as a prerequisite to the agreement would be bipartisan support, Mr Albanese told reporters on Monday.





"Even though Labor could not have been more clear, more decisive, or more certain about our support for AUKUS, this prime minister has continued to play politics," he said.





"The US administration, the information is out there, that they expected Labor to be briefed because this is an issue that doesn't go for a year or a term of parliament."





Mr Morrison defended his actions, saying he wasn't going to risk the AUKUS agreement by informing Labor about the negotiations too early.



He also denied the veracity of the report, saying the government "absolutely complied with all of the issues that needed to be addressed in forming that partnership".





"We understood absolutely what the requirements were and we met them 100 per cent," Mr Morrison told reporters on Monday.





"I find it passing strange that you think we wouldn't have maintained the absolute discretion, as we did with so many of our own cabinet."





Mr Morrison said the security pact between Australia, the US and the United Kingdom did receive bipartisan support and lauded himself for being the prime minister to secure the agreement.





"This was a process that, for 18 months, painstakingly working through incredible detail, incredibly sensitive issues, highly confidential. This wasn't something I was going to be loose with," he said.



"AUKUS is a groundbreaking agreement, the most significant defence security agreement Australia has entered into in over 70 years. And I was not going to risk that on the Labor Party."





But Mr Albanese hit back and accused Mr Morrison of breaking the trust of international partners after private text messages between the Australian prime minister and his French counterpart leaked to the media.





"I have national security briefings all the time. What this prime minister always does is put the political interests first before the national interest. It's always about the politics," Mr Albanese said.





"Labor laid the foundations for the US alliance during the Second World War when Australia turned to Labor in its darkest hour. We have been supporters of the US alliance ever since."



The procurement of nuclear-propelled submarines for Australia through AUKUS is the first time the US has agreed to share its nuclear submarine technology since bringing in Britain in 1958.





Mr Morrison said Australians needed to trust the government which had the foresight to put the agreement together in the first place.





"Previous Australian prime ministers and governments have tried and failed. I was not going to fail," he said.



Peter Dutton's comments on Chinese warship 'highly dangerous': Mark McGowan

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has described Defence Minister Peter Dutton's language as "highly dangerous" when questioned about a Chinese warship spotted off the state's coast.





Mr McGowan was questioned about the ship while speaking to reporters in Perth about the Coalition's proposed housing policy.





The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the ship, which was spotted on 13 May, remained in international waters and obeyed international law.



Mr Dutton claimed the incident was an "act of aggression" and the ship had crossed into Australia's exclusive economic zone.



