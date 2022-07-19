Tanya Plibersek says Australia's environment needs a 'changed system' to protect it from decline

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says a systemic overhaul of Australia’s protection of the environment is required, after a damning government report detailed the grim reality of catastrophic decline facing habitats and threatened species.





She fronted the National Press Club on Tuesday following the release of the latest State of the Environment report - a mandatory assessment prepared by a panel of independent scientists every five years.





The document describes the “poor and deteriorating” decline facing the environment as a result of increasing pressures from climate change, habitat destruction, pollution and resource extraction.



Ms Plibersek said an overhaul of regulation and more investment was needed to protect the environment.





“What the environment really needs is a changed system,” she said.





“Without structural change we’ll be resigning ourselves to another decade of failure without the tools we need to arrest our decline.”





The report’s bleak findings include warning that “all aspects” of the Australian environment are under pressure, and many are declining.





This includes showing that land temperatures have risen by 1.4C since consistent records began - its impact evidenced by coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef.





It also details how its biodiversity is being decimated, with Australia having lost more mammal species than any other continent.



Bushfires in NSW. (AAP) Threatened ecological communities have grown by 20 per cent in the last five years, in part fuelled by the impact of catastrophic bushfires.





Since 2016, some 202 species of plants and animals have been listed as threatened.





The previous Coalition government first received the report in December last year, but declined to release it before the election.





Ms Plibersek said her government’s response would focus on three pillars - to protect, restore and manage the environment.





“People don't trust that the Commonwealth is protecting the environment,” she said.





"There is an almost universal consensus that change is needed."





But she declined to go into detail around how environmental laws or regulation would be changed, indicating more consultation was required.





"We need to set clear environmental standards with explicit targets over what we value as a country and what our laws need to protect,” she said.





"This will require a fundamental reform of our national environmental laws and empowering a new environmental protection agency to enforce them."





The government will provide a formal response to the findings of the Samuel Review of the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Act by the end of the year.





“We'll then develop new environmental legislation for 2023,” Ms Plibersek said.





“We will consult thoroughly on environmental standards, but in the meantime I want to see an immediate start on improving our environmental data and regional planning.”



Greens environment spokesperson Sarah Hanson-Young backed the need for legislative change, but also called for a stop to habitat destruction, by the minister ensuring projects posing a threat to the environment do not get approval to proceed.





“This is a code red on our environment and we need urgent action now - it’s an emergency,” she told SBS News.





“It is fuelled by the climate crisis and is now on the brink of impacting in a very negative way on humanity.”





Ms Plibersek said the Labor government would also expand Australia’s “national estate” by setting a goal of protecting 30 per cent of its land and 30 per cent of its oceans by 2030.



Coral bleaching at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Source: AAP / AP



The environment minister said to address this concern, the government would double the number of Indigenous rangers by 2030 to 3,800 people.





Asked whether the report had changed Ms Plibersek’s view on whether Labor’s plan to cut emissions by 43 per cent by 2030, she said the commitment would remain.





“We have to keep our promise to the Australian people,” she said.





Liberal environment spokesperson Jonno Duniam said Ms Plibersek had failed to spell out detail on the government's plan for a "new environmental protection authority, its position on the use of coal, the phasing out of forestry, and many other crucial issues."





"Australians are looking for practical measures and sensible solutions that help our natural environment, and serious plans and programs through which these are delivered," he said.





The State of the Environment report outlined that Australia “lacks a framework” to deliver a “holistic environmental management” to “integrate our disconnected legislative and institutional national, state and territory systems.”





“Better coordination of data and the introduction of national environmental standards will provide a direct mechanism for agreement between all jurisdictions, leading to improved environmental reporting at all levels,” the report said.





“Australia’s strategies and investment in biodiversity conservation do not match the scale of the challenge, and the state and trend of Australia’s ecosystems and species continue to decline.”



