Australia

Temporary migration not the answer to skills shortages, Anthony Albanese says

The prime minister said a permanent presence of workers would make a "significant difference" for industries experiencing long-term shortages.

ANTHONY ALBANESE

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants to see more skilled workers in Australia permanently, rather than on temporary visas. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Anthony Albanese has addressed the issues of migration and visa backlogs in relation to skills shortages, saying Australia needs to create better pathways for workers to have a permanent presence in the country.

The Labor government had inherited a "massive" backlog in visas, the prime minister told reporters on Monday.

"It is absurd at a time of skills shortages, there have people who have been waiting for such a long period of time," he said.

"We do have some short-term skills shortages that will always need to be filled by temporary migration".

Mr Albanese said temporary migration would continue to play a role, but also indicated the possibility of more long-term or permanent options.
"One of the things that we can consider, that I've spoken about, is — how is (it) that for some particular professions, that have been short of supply for such a long period of time, we continue to rely on temporary migration rather than more permanent forms?"

He said allowing more permanent forms would make a "significant difference".

"We have a global labour market, we need to acknowledge that," he said.

"And we need to make sure that we have better pathways as well to a permanent presence in Australia for people to give us the skills that they need."

The comments came during a press conference announcing a jobs and skill summit to be held at Parliament House in September.
The prime minister said the government intends to bring together
businesses, unions, civil society groups and other levels of government.

"During COVID, of course, we faced a once-in-a-generation challenge," he told reporters.

"But it opens up as well a once-in-a-generation opportunity for how we grow back stronger from the COVID pandemic."

Mr Albanese said Treasury would also develop a White Paper on the issue.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said while the economic challenges were "thick on the ground", so too were the opportunities and possibilities.
"The government changed hands at a time of high and rising inflation, falling real wage, labour shortage and all of the challenges that come with that," he said.

"And so, we owe it to the Australian people to try and find ... that common ground so that we can reach the common objectives together."

The treasurer said the summit would be lead by himself and the prime minister, with individual ministers asked to lead particular work streams.

The summit will be held in Canberra on September 1 and 2, with invitations to be sent out in August.
3 min read
Published 11 July 2022 at 1:01pm
Source: SBS News

