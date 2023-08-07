Sport

The Matildas advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup after beating Denmark 2-0

Australia is through to the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Denmark.

WWC23 AUSTRALIA DENMARK

Ellie Carpenter of Australia reacts as Hayley Raso of Australia (2nd left) celebrates scoring a goal against Denmark. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

The Matildas have moved on to the next stage of their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a clinical 2-0 win over Denmark in front of 75,700 fans at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Goals from Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso propelled Australia against the World number 13 Denmark who put up formidable resistance, especially in the first half.

The win means the Matildas will play the winner of France vs Morocco, which will take place on 8 August at 9 pm AEST at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

Australia, ranked 10th in the world, topped the table of Group A to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament after trouncing Olympic champions Canada 4-0 in their last group match.

The Matildas' advancement to the knockout stage was in jeopardy after they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Nigeria in their second group-stage clash.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

1 min read
Published 7 August 2023 10:23pm
Updated 10m ago 10:32pm
Source: SBS News

