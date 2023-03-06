'The most beautiful news': Boxer Billy Dib announces he is in remission from cancer

Key Points Boxer Billy Dib has anounced he is in remission from cancer after scans came back clear.

He was diagnosed four months ago.

The World Boxing Council has promised Dib a third World Title if his treatment is successful.

Two-time world champion boxer Billy Dib has announced he is in remission from stomach cancer.





The 37-year-old was diagnosed with stomach cancer in October 2022.





"AlhamdAllah (thanks to God), I received the most beautiful news today," he wrote on Twitter.





"My scan came back clear of cancer. I am so grateful, blessed, happy and relieved.





"Thank you God, my health team, my family and all of you, for your prayers, encouragement and support to help me get here."





According to Channel Nine, World Boxing Council has promised Dib a third World Title if his treatment is successful.



Speaking to Channel Nine before getting the results, he said he was determined to beat cancer to walk his son to school in the future.





"This is completely different, this is an invisible opponent, somebody that I can't see," he said.





Dib thought he had beaten cancer after a tumour was removed, but was later diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's, Burkitt lymphoma cancer.



Who is Billy Dib?

Billy 'The Kid' Dib grew up in Sydney to parents from Lebanon.





He began boxing at the age of 12 and participating in amateur competitions, and was selected to train at the Australian Institute of Sport.



