This bookstore had just one person waiting to buy Prince Harry's memoir. It's still become a bestseller. Here's how

Queues at booksellers were sparse as Prince Harry's tell-all memoir went on sale, but it's still become a bestseller. Here's how.

Woman standing in bookshop entry holding book in front of crowd of photographers

Caroline Lennon was the only person to line up early at Piccadilly Waterstones to buy Prince Harry's memoir Spare. Source: AAP / James Manning / PA Wire

KEY POINTS
  • Prince Harry's memoir Spare hit bookshelves in the United Kingdom on 10 January.
  • Caroline Lennon queued up early outside Waterstones in Piccadilly to pick up a copy, but she was the only one.
  • Despite the lack of physical queues, the publisher says Spare is the UK's fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.
When
Prince Harry's memoir Spare
hit bookshelves in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, retail worker Caroline Lennon headed to a Waterstones bookshop in central London early to ensure she could get a copy.

She was the only one.

As reporters and photographers crowded the storefront in anticipation of a rush of customers, the single eager reader said she was planning to read the book immediately.

"I like him, I like the royal family," she told reporters.

The store was among a number of booksellers in the UK that opened at midnight as they anticipated a rush, but local media reported that queues were sparse.

But despite the lack of physical queues, the publisher said the memoir has become the United Kingdom's fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.
How did Spare become a bestseller?

Many modern bestseller lists are not only dictated by physical purchases on the day of a book's release, but also by pre-orders, audiobooks, and digital copies.

Contrary to the quiet reception in-store, Waterstones said there had been strong pre-orders for the memoir, which currently ranks as the best-seller on Amazon's UK, US, Australian, German and Canadian websites.

The memoir is also topping bestseller lists for Australian online retailer Booktopia, and Barnes and Noble in the United States.
Prince Harry holding a folder and walking outside
Prince Harry's memoir Spare was released on 10 January. Source: Twitter / DPPA/Sipa USA
Citing UK sales figures, the book's publisher said it had sold 400,000 copies so far across hardback, e-book and audio formats.

"We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations,"Transworld Penguin Random House managing director Larry Finlay said in a statement.

"As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)."

In the lead-up to its release, Spare - which publishers say was always expected to sell well - gained increased attention following an accidental early release in Spain, and a series of leaks revealing details and accusations about the British royal family.
The extracts included Harry's experience growing up after the death of his mother Princess Diana, his recreational drug use, and
how he killed 25 Taliban fighters
while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan.

He also revealed a
physical altercation with his brother William,
and how they had both begged his father not to marry Camilla, who he wed in 2005 and is now the queen consort.

The royal family has not commented on the book.
3 min read
Published 11 January 2023 at 6:37pm
By Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS, AAP

