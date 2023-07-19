Three dead, including gunman, and several injured in Auckland CBD shooting

Key Points A gunman killed two people in Auckland.

The New Zealand city is hosting the first match of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

NZ Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the match will go ahead.

Three people are dead, including the gunman, and six are injured after a shooting at an Auckland CBD building.





Dozens of police vehicles, a helicopter and several ambulances are attending the lower Queen Street site on Thursday as the city prepares to host the opening match of the Women's World Cup.





Media reported that the shooter was a 24-year-old man who worked at the site and had arrived at the building with a gun.





Police said he "moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm" at around 7.30am local time.





"Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft," the police statement read.





"Further shots were fired from the male, and he was located deceased a short time later."



At a press conference, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the situation had been completely contained, but he would travel to Auckland.





"From the advice that we have received so far, there is no identified political or ideological motivation for the shooting and therefore no national security risk," he said.





"With the FIFA World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland.





"The government has spoken to FIFA organisers this morning, and the tournament will proceed as planned," he said.





Police said the shooting was an isolated incident.





St John Ambulance has confirmed six injuries, three serious and three moderate.





Ferry services using a nearby terminal have been cancelled, and locals asked to stay away.



The incident occurred on the first day of World Cup play, with NZ set to play Norway in the tournament's opening match at Eden Park, five kilometres south.





Norway are staying at a hotel in close proximity to the shooting site.





Sports Minister Grant Robertson said the team were "safe and sound".





The FIFA Fan Festival is also nearby, where former NZ football great Maia Jackman was spending her morning.





"It's pretty scary actually ... there's lots of security and lots of uncertainty," she told the NZ Herald.





Jackman said Norway remained in full lockdown.





Auckland mayor Wayne Brown told TVNZ the attack was "dreadful".



