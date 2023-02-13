World

Three deaths confirmed after Cyclone Gabrielle plunges New Zealand into state of emergency

At least three people has been killed in New Zealand due to Cyclone Gabrielle, with authorities warning the death toll is likely to rise.

A flooded house

Flooded homes in Napier, New Zealand, Tuesday, 14 February, 2023. Source: AAP / New Zealand Defence Force

Key Points
  • Cyclone Gabrielle has caused widespread damage in New Zealand.
  • Authorities are yet to establish the full impact the cyclone has had on some isolated communities.
  • It is just the third time a national state of emergency has been issued.
New Zealand's death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle is at least three but poised to rise, with rescue efforts unable to assist a woman trapped in a collapsed home under a landslip.

On Wednesday morning, Hawke's Bay civil defence authorities confirmed the death of a woman in Putorino, a small town 50 kilometres north of Napier.

Fire and Emergency NZ were first alerted to the landslip early on Tuesday morning, but were unable to attend due to flooding.
A burst drain exploding.
Water gushes from a storm drain access port on a street in Te Awanga, southeast of Auckland, New Zealand. Credit: Warren Buckland/AP
FENZ chief executive Kerry Gregory suggested further deaths from the mammoth storm would be likely across the country.

"Overnight there's been reports of further fatalities across the country," he said from a briefing in Auckland on Wednesday morning.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those who have potentially lost their lives last night. It's a really difficult time for New Zealand."
A second death was confirmed in Muriwai, on Auckland's west coast, where FENZ was searching for a volunteer firefighter trapped in a collapsed house since Monday night.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said he didn't have an expectation the death toll would rise but "it wouldn't surprise".

"Obviously we hope that that doesn't happen. But this is a serious event that already led to two deaths ... there are still rescues to happen," he said.
People walking along a road affected by flooding.
Thousands of people have been evacuated across New Zealand. Source: AAP, AP / Paul Taylor
On Tuesday, police confirmed a body had been found on the beach on Bay View, just north of Napier, a region with heavy floods.

However, a police spokeswoman told AAP it had not yet been tied to the effects of Gabrielle, with inquiries ongoing.

Princess Anne caught up in cyclone aftermath

Cyclone Gabrielle has curtailed Princess Anne's visit to New Zealand, with a military centenary event axed as defence force personnel respond to the storm.

The royal is visiting New Zealand this week for the first time since 2010.

It is the first visit to the South Pacific nation by a member of the royal family since 2019, when then-prince Charles and Camilla travelled during the reign of Queen Elizabeth.

However, Anne's stay has coincided with NZ's worst storm in 35 years.

With troops needed in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle, the defence force cancelled a centenary event for the Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals on Wednesday.

Instead, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gave the princess a tour of the coordinating bunker in Wellington, where emergency management officials are responding to the storm.
3 min read
Published 14 February 2023 at 7:41am, updated 2 hours ago at 11:50am
Source: AAP
