Three feared dead after two helicopters collide near a beach on Gold Coast

Three people are feared dead and two injured after a pair of helicopters collided on the Gold Coast.





One helicopter ended up upside down in the water and debris was strewn around the area after the crash about 2pm on Monday near the Sea World theme park at Main Beach.



It is believed three people have been killed and two injured, but authorities were unable to confirm more details in what the Queensland Ambulance Service called a "major incident".





Police and Emergency Services said the crash occurred when two helicopters came into contact with each other.





One managed to successfully land.





"There are injuries in the other helicopter with emergency services working at the scene,'' Police and Emergency Services said in a statement.





Witness Jonathon James Spagnol said the crash happened after helicopters got too close, with one's rear rotor sawing off the other's.



"Yea 2 choppers hit each other. Look like one went up and one was coming back in. Chopped the back off the other landed on the sand bar. Was right behind us," he wrote on Facebook.





Carmen Renèe Mallia wrote: "I seen it also. I was absolutely shocked. Shook me to the core. I hope everyone was ok."





"Saw it hit something from the car and it just went straight down. Hope everyone is okay," Billie Tunks said on Facebook.





People on jetskis and in boats rushed to help the victims at the small sand island off the theme park before paramedics and police arrived on the scene.





A LifeFlight Helicopter also circled over the scene and another was seen heading to the scene just before 3pm on the Flight tracker website.





A witness said one of the helicopters had been doing joy flights from SeaWorld in the hours before the accident, but AAP was unable to confirm with park operator Village Roadshow whether one of their aircraft was involved.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



