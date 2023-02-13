'Further uncertainty': Refugee advocates say government's TPV decision still leaves thousands in limbo

Key points The government has eased the pathway to permanent residency for 19,000 asylum seekers.

But advocates want clarity on the fate of another 12,000 people.

Anthony Albanese has denied claims the government is watering down Operation Sovereign Borders.

Refugee advocates say they are still "seeking clarity" over the fate of around 12,000 asylum seekers in Australia, despite the government granting a permanent lifeline to thousands of refugees living in limbo.





The federal government on Monday announced around 19,000 people living on temporary protection visas (TPVs) or safe haven enterprise visas (SHEVs) will be eligible to apply for permanent visas, provided they arrived in Australia before late 2013 — when Operation Sovereign Borders came into effect.





The move, which does not abolish TPVs , would see those eligible able to travel out of the country, apply for social security payments, and sponsor their relatives to come to Australia.





Anyone who's had a temporary visa cancelled or declined won't be eligible, and will be asked to "depart Australia voluntarily", the government says. That's about 2,500 people.





But Asylum Seeker Resource Centre director of advocacy Jana Favero warned the fate of another 12,000 people, who were found not to be owed protection under the former Coalition's so-called "fast track" scheme , remained unclear.



Jana Favero wants clarity for 12,000 people left in limbo. Ms Favero labelled the system a "failed process", which she claimed was "stacked against" applicants.





"We are still seeking clarity on what exactly it means for them, and any possibility of a pathway to permanency. It's something we've been advocating for, and we'll continue to advocate for," she told SBS News.





"I know there were a lot of people out there who were hoping to see themselves in this announcement. So while 19,000 are overjoyed, there is further uncertainty for around 12,000."





Ms Favero welcomed what she described as a "monumental" development for people on TPVs, but called on Labor to go a step further by amending the Migration Act to abolish the visas entirely.



'Continuous depression'

Obaidalluh Mahek told SBS News he wanted to remain in his come country to "work for the people of Afghanistan", but was forced to flee after his situation became "unbearable" when he was shot in the ankle by the Taliban.





Mr Mahek has been separated from his family, who are now in an undisclosed third country, since undertaking a "horrific" eight-day boat journey to Australia in 2015.





"You can imagine the misery, the heartbreak, the pain and the ache of separation. If you spit on the road, you'll go to the detention centre. It's that scary," he said.





"I never believed or thought in a million years that I would end up in a situation where my own human rights will be violated, and I will be not able to do anything about it, even not raise my voice."



Mr Mahek said he was forced to abandon higher education study because, as a TPV holder, he would have been forced to pay international fees.





"I lost so many opportunities. It led to continuous depression, stress and anxiety, and the feeling of failure and exclusion," he said.





"I had a lot of dreams, ambitions and goals and objectives in life. Those all were literally out of my sight."





Mr Mahek was "hopeful" Monday's announcement would see him reunited with his family, but feared a drawn-out process.





"According to the information I'm getting, they should be able [to come to Australia]. But how long is it going to take? God knows. If it's the same slow process, I have to wait to get my visa ... [and] it's pretty much my life is gone," he said.



What's being said?

Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews on Monday accused Labor of "watering down" Operation Sovereign Borders, demanding guarantees the move would not prompt an increase in people smuggling.





But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese flatly rejected the suggestion, stressing those benefiting arrived well before Operation Sovereign Borders began.



Mr Albanese suggested he would implement "the precise policy" Labor took to the election, which included a pledge to abolish TPVs.





"What we have done, however, is to not leave people in limbo who have been ... in Australia for a decade or more," he said.





Department of Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo insisted the government's commitment to turning back boat arrivals remained unchanged.



"Anyone who attempts an authorised boat voyage to Australia will be intercepted and will be returned to their country of departure or their home country where it is safe and lawful to do so, or will be transferred to another country," he said.



