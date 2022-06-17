UK approves US extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday approved the extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange to the United States where he is wanted on 18 criminal charges, including breaking a spying law.





"In this case, the UK courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange," a spokesperson from the Home Office said.



"Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that whilst in the US he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health."





Ms Patel has been weighing the decision since last month after the Supreme Court ruled there no legal questions on the assurances provided by US authorities on how Mr Assange is likely to be treated.



Wikileaks condemned the decision as a "dark day for press freedom and British democracy".





"Anyone in this country who cares about freedom of expression should be deeply ashamed that the Home Secretary has approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States, the country that plotted his assassination," the organisation said in a statement.





"Make no mistake, this has always been a political case. Julian published evidence that the country trying to extradite him committed war crimes and covered them up... Their revenge is to try to disappear him into the darkest recesses of their prison system for the rest of his life to deter others from holding governments to account."



